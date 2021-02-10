If early instances are an indication of what is to come, the new White House will need to add an Office of Official Clarification. The Centers for Disease Control is due to issue new guidelines on school reopenings this week. This is necessary because the CDC’s new director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, got herself and the Biden administration into hot water recently by acknowledging that teachers do not need to be vaccinated in order for in-classroom learning to take place. The teacher unions hit the roof.
Not that this is a radical view. It is in fact backed up by the science of COVID-19. A previous CDC director, Dr. Tom Frieden, often cited by liberals, said much the same thing the same week as did Dr. Walensky.
“We can’t hold up reopening school for vaccinations,” he said. “The fact is that we have seen very little spread in academic settings in schools.”
The White House walk-back came quickly. The press secretary said that the head of the CDC had been speaking in her “personal capacity.”
Really? She made her statement at a coronavirus task force briefing for reporters at the White House, which issued a transcript. Perhaps whoever did the transcribing was also doing so in their “personal capacity.”
No doubt the new guidelines coming this week will be couched in language designed to give the teacher unions more cover for their stalling.
The unions might ask Joe Biden himself to say a few words on their behalf but that also comes with risks.
Last week, when asked by CBS News whether former President Donald Trump should receive intelligence briefings (as do former presidents), Biden said no. He said he worried what Trump would do with the information.
This time, the White House walk-back was even faster.
Yes, the President had said that. But he was just expressing a view — no doubt “personal.” The White House said Biden has “deep trust in his own intelligence team to make a determination about how to provide intelligence information.” Note the operative term, “how to provide” such information, not whether to do so. Got that, Mr. President?