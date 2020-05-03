Speaking of the masking and unmasking of vice presidents of the United States, we see national news media have gotten around to revealing the sexual assault claim being leveled against Joe Biden.
The issue has put a lot of Democrats and liberal media in what would be an uncomfortable position if they had any sense of shame or appreciation for their hypocrisy. When Justice Brett Kavanaugh was accused of such an assault, this crowd had him convicted and ready for hanging. In any he-said, she-said, the “victim” should always be believed, they said.
That wasn’t a fair standard then and it isn’t now. As Biden himself said in a TV interview Friday morning, the accuser has the right to be heard but then her claim must be vetted. Kavanaugh’s accuser was heard over and over as a huge story in national news. Biden’s accuser has not had anywhere near similar coverage. She may get some now, but we doubt it will be comparable to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford of Kavanaugh fame.
It is true that in the Kavanaugh case the charges were important because the man was a nominee for a seat on the nation’s highest court. In this case, the stakes aren’t nearly so high. Biden is merely running to be President.
Incidentally, giving credit where it is due, MSNBC morning co-host Mika Brzezinski did a commendable job on Friday of pressing Biden on the charge against him.