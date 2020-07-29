If Manchester’s school district can’t figure out a way to hold a school board meeting where some members participate remotely, we can’t imagine how a “hybrid” school year is supposed to succeed.

After the board’s colossal failure to launch its June meeting, one might have thought that its technical problems would have been resolved in short order. One would have thought wrong.

It was back to an all-remote session last month, causing some parents to wonder why a school board that won’t meet in person is in a position to tell the school population that it should be back in classrooms come September.

Mayor Joyce Craig hasn’t exactly been in take-charge mode with many city issues, but she is right that the school board ought to meet in person.

“We’re elected officials,” she said. “We have a job to do. We need to be transparent. We can all acknowledge when we meet in person that the meetings are much easier for people to follow and participate.”

The mayor and aldermen are managing to meet in person at City Hall with social distancing and masks. The school board should do likewise. We sympathize if a school board member is elderly or has an immediate family member with a pre-existing condition. But if a board member isn’t going to fulfill their responsibilities, they should step down. The board needs to get on with its business.

Sunday, July 26, 2020
Editorials

NH state of emergency: Planning for its demise

With much of the nation still in flames from the COVID-19 pandemic, now is not the time to end the emergency power Gov. Chris Sununu invoked last spring. He has used it wisely and adroitly, in stark contrast to the federal government, which through incompetence and inattention has contribute…

Friday, July 24, 2020
Editorials

About that Ioka sign: Will its defenders buy the building?

It’s clear that more than a few Exeter residents, as well as other lovers of history, don’t like a plan that would remove the celebrated Ioka Theatre sign from the side of the building. Indeed, the town Historic District Commission has voted, 3 to 2, to prohibit the new owners from so doing.

Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Editorials

The new school choice: Important decision for kids

It isn’t surprising that a state survey shows an overwhelming majority of parents and teachers want a return to classroom education if that is possible in September. Making that possible must be a top priority for all involved.

Sunday, July 19, 2020
Friday, July 17, 2020
Editorials

Investment return: Survey finds NH bang for its bucks

We take most surveys with a grain of salt. The firm WalletHub seems to churn them out by the bushel. A recent one didn’t include New Hampshire, for instance, as among the most “independent” of states. We ranked 16th, although the survey acknowledged our lowest-in-the-nation poverty rate.

Wednesday, July 15, 2020
Sunday, July 12, 2020
Editorials

Wokefulness: A colony by any other name

Civics education being what it is these days, we are not at all sure if many public school students know that New Hampshire was one of America’s original 13 colonies. No matter. The way things are progressing, the very term “colony” may soon be expunged from whatever history books remain extant.

Friday, July 10, 2020
Sunday, July 05, 2020
Editorials

Masks for freedom: Our responsibility

  • Updated

This weekend we celebrate Independence Day. In 1776 the American colonies threw off the yoke of the British Empire. It took six more years of war following that Declaration of Independence to fully secure our freedom. In signing the Declaration of Independence the Founding Fathers ingrained …

Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Sunday, June 28, 2020
Editorials

Once a gold standard: Sad news from Crotched Mountain

The recent news of the closing of the Crotched Mountain school and residence quarters in Greenfield was disconcerting. In today’s parlance, the Crotched Mountain name would be considered a good “brand.” Years ago, though, it was the “gold standard” for the care and well-being of children and…