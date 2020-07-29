If Manchester’s school district can’t figure out a way to hold a school board meeting where some members participate remotely, we can’t imagine how a “hybrid” school year is supposed to succeed.
After the board’s colossal failure to launch its June meeting, one might have thought that its technical problems would have been resolved in short order. One would have thought wrong.
It was back to an all-remote session last month, causing some parents to wonder why a school board that won’t meet in person is in a position to tell the school population that it should be back in classrooms come September.
Mayor Joyce Craig hasn’t exactly been in take-charge mode with many city issues, but she is right that the school board ought to meet in person.
“We’re elected officials,” she said. “We have a job to do. We need to be transparent. We can all acknowledge when we meet in person that the meetings are much easier for people to follow and participate.”
The mayor and aldermen are managing to meet in person at City Hall with social distancing and masks. The school board should do likewise. We sympathize if a school board member is elderly or has an immediate family member with a pre-existing condition. But if a board member isn’t going to fulfill their responsibilities, they should step down. The board needs to get on with its business.