Manchester’s school board has been trying to find ways to incorporate students from each of its high schools into non-voting representation on the board. That appears to be easier said than done.

Some board members want the students to be actual voting members on the board. Sorry, but we can’t buy that. Direct input from students can be informative but giving kids the car keys without any driver’s education is not a good plan.

Not that the adults drive all that well.

Witness the scene at a recent board meeting in which its policy committee voted to move ahead with student representation guidelines. The vote was 4 to 1. The plan was also opposed by two students from Central High who have been sitting in at board sessions.

Their objection: student reps would be required to sit through full board meetings — and those meetings last way too long.

We are definitely with the kids (and our long-suffering City Hall reporters) on that one. Seven-hour sessions that last until the wee hours of the morning are mind-numbing for all involved. While the public has access to these meetings through a community television channel, we doubt the ratings are very high.

The school board would do well to listen to the students on this one. Comprehensive discussion and voting on important issues ought to be done in prime time. The decisions may not make any more sense, but at least the public will be awake to watch the sausage being made.

Sunday, September 27, 2020
Friday, September 25, 2020
Editorials

Exeter and Ioka: Property owners have rights, too

The Exeter Zoning Board of Adjustment made exactly the right call in its unanimous vote to allow the new owners of the former Ioka theater building to proceed with their project without keeping in place the theater marquee. Progress is not always perfect but those who oppose it need to be on…

Wednesday, September 23, 2020
Editorials

New political trophy: We have a frontrunner for 'Mowie'

We are thinking of establishing an award to duly recognize the most fantastic, over-the-top, errant nonsense uttered or issued in a New Hampshire political campaign. We know, that covers a lot of ground. We won’t test our readers’ memories on this. We will instead start from scratch: 2020 ca…

Sunday, September 20, 2020
Friday, September 18, 2020
Wednesday, September 16, 2020
Editorials

Refreshing news: Mittersill a boon

A bit of good news amidst the ongoing worries over a pandemic, drought, and political tomfoolery came in our Monday business section report on a Mittersill ski project in Franconia Notch.

Editorials

Laurie list: A matter of public trust

  • Updated

Today the New Hampshire Supreme Court will be hearing oral arguments in a case regarding release of the so called “Laurie List” or more formally the “Exculpatory Evidence Schedule.”

Sunday, September 13, 2020
Editorials

Joseph Pepe: A loss for CMC

The news of the pending retirement of Catholic Medical Center’s Dr. Joseph Pepe is bittersweet. He richly deserves time to spend with his family and we wish him all the best, but his departure (next June) will be a big loss for CMC.

Friday, September 11, 2020
Editorials

September 11th: May we never forget

It has been 19 years since Sept. 11, 2001, seared into America’s soul a terrible reminder that eternal vigilance is the price of liberty. If the United States is to remain that land of liberty, it must always be on guard, in big ways and small, against those who would deny us our freedom.