Manchester’s school board has been trying to find ways to incorporate students from each of its high schools into non-voting representation on the board. That appears to be easier said than done.
Some board members want the students to be actual voting members on the board. Sorry, but we can’t buy that. Direct input from students can be informative but giving kids the car keys without any driver’s education is not a good plan.
Not that the adults drive all that well.
Witness the scene at a recent board meeting in which its policy committee voted to move ahead with student representation guidelines. The vote was 4 to 1. The plan was also opposed by two students from Central High who have been sitting in at board sessions.
Their objection: student reps would be required to sit through full board meetings — and those meetings last way too long.
We are definitely with the kids (and our long-suffering City Hall reporters) on that one. Seven-hour sessions that last until the wee hours of the morning are mind-numbing for all involved. While the public has access to these meetings through a community television channel, we doubt the ratings are very high.
The school board would do well to listen to the students on this one. Comprehensive discussion and voting on important issues ought to be done in prime time. The decisions may not make any more sense, but at least the public will be awake to watch the sausage being made.