The school choice bill before the state Senate this week is worthy of careful consideration. The objections to allowing more parents more choice for their children’s education are as numerous as they are weak. State Sen. Denise Ricciardi of Bedford did a good job of rebutting them in her op-ed column in this week’s New Hampshire Sunday News.

We say the proposal would help more families because upper-income parents already have choices for their children. They can afford to pay a private or parochial school tuition on top of the taxes they pay to support public education. Indeed, this is one of the arguments that Sen. Ricciardi shreds. She notes that the Education Freedom Account program is funded through state monies, not local property taxes. The latter will still go to the public school, even though the student may be elsewhere.

Eligibility for the tuition assistance is capped at 300 percent of the federal poverty level. We think that should be higher. It may be, as Sen. Ricciardi says, about the average state household income, but as it is, that means just 31 percent of students would be eligible.

The program is trackable, so that taxpayers can know the dollars are going for allowed expenses only.

Opponents include the teacher unions (yes, the same ones that have opposed every attempt to reopen public schools). They and their liberal political supporters claim that even though tuition assistance might leave them with fewer students to teach, there can be no dollar savings as a result. By their reckoning, a school with 10 students would still cost as much to operate as one with 100. Perhaps, under them, that is so.

But in an age when education has become more and more crucial, innovation and different programs need to be tried and offered, be they public charter or parochial, with the parents and students having the ability to choose what will work best for them.

Friday, March 12, 2021
