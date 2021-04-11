With schools and tests and teaching much in the New Hampshire news of late, a few observations from our resident roads scholar.

The Legislature’s sudden interest in what students should and shouldn’t be taught is curious. Previous attempts to have high school and elementary students receive civics education have been honored more in the breach than the observance. Now, suddenly, lawmakers are focusing on the college crowd. They would mandate as a graduation requirement that collegians be able to pass an exam that is given to all who apply for U.S. citizenship.

As one legislator noted, the lack of civic knowledge among college students is “kind of depressing.”

But that is so because civics has been so disregarded at primary and secondary levels. Until that changes, and a mandate may be required to make it so, a college quiz seems too little too late.

Meanwhile, some school districts, notably Manchester and Nashua, are continuing their “dog ate my homework” excuses for remaining mostly remote, even after Gov. Chris Sununu finally set a deadline for a return to full classroom learning. That is something many school districts have been doing for quite a while now.

Rather than comply, Manchester immediately asked for a waiver from the April 19 deadline. All through the pandemic, Mayor Joyce Craig and the district have been particularly lax in letting teachers use “disability” loopholes and lack of vaccinations to game the system. Now, the district says, it won’t have enough substitutes to staff classes.

Sununu should hang tough with his position that schools that don’t return to classrooms as of next week will likely fail to meet minimum required school hours by June. No doubt parents whose children are still studying in July will have questions for Craig and school board members seeking reelection this fall.

