In crafting a job description for yet another superintendent for Manchester’s public schools, the search committee might want to look at what the job really is.
Local businessman Jon DiPietro made that point in a “Your Turn” piece for us last month. He dismissed the assumption that the superintendent must be a former teacher or lifelong educator.
The position isn’t teacher, DiPietro writes. “He/she is a CEO of a $215 million organization with 2,000 employees.” That job is not remotely the same as an educator.
Heads of successful enterprises need not be experts in those fields. They must instead be good at running large entities.
The school district is one of the 20 largest employers in the state, he writes, “with more employees than Plymouth State University, Catholic Medical Center or Sig Sauer. There are six bargaining units to deal with, not to mention state and federal regulatory agencies … “
“The financial, contractual and legal complexities are extensive. To be honest, the education complexities are not. We know what works in education because we used to do it. Student proficiency has been dropping for decades because we’ve needlessly complicated education in support of the Education Industrial Complex.”
The school board search committee seems hellbent on quickly getting the next person through its revolving door. It should push “pause” and consider DiPietro’s argument:
“The job of CEO is to develop and maintain operational excellence by putting employees in the best position to succeed. That is a completely different skill set than teaching Johnny to read, write, add and subtract.”
Rene Cushing has stepped down, for now, as Democratic Leader of the New Hampshire House of Representatives. He has been forced to turn his attention from fighting for the causes and issues in which he believes and instead focus on his battle with cancer. If cancer could be beaten by the best…
Gov. Chris Sununu was right to veto legislation requiring out-of-state students at our public colleges to pass a civics test in order to graduate. In-state students will soon need to fulfill such a requirement in order to graduate from high school.
We don’t know what Manchester aldermen may have done at a scheduled Tuesday night traffic committee meeting regarding snow-emergency towing. But here’s a thought: the objective ought to be a parking-friendly solution for a city trying to attract new residents.
Gov. Chris Sununu’s symbolic gesture of pulling Russia vodka from state liquor store shelves is laudatory. But it would have packed more of a punch if the state had either dumped the stuff down the drain (as did some other locales) or found another way to dispose of it. Instead, the state ap…
Russia thug-in-chief Vladimir Putin has told the world that he intends to reassemble the Evil Empire that President Ronald Reagan rallied America to defeat three decades ago. Putin has already begun the process and his invasion of Ukraine last week is another huge mouthful. America lets him …
New Hampshire Senate Democrats want to spend millions more taxpayer dollars to “recruit and retain” workers involved with long-term care. Is this a conflict of interest? Are the politicians thinking of their own long-term care?
A lawsuit to remove a Bible from a POW-MIA display at the Manchester Veterans medical center has been withdrawn. The litigants say they will instead seek a second display to honor veterans of all faiths — and those with none. That’s nice, but the Veterans Administration should not let down i…
We don’t know how often it happens, but we can agree with House Speaker Sherman Packard’s legislation that would ban the police from “profiling” motorcyclists on our roads. Now could Packard and responsible bikers work with police to crack down on flagrant violations of bike noise laws?