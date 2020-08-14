A state commission studying police in New Hampshire believes that the question of police as school resource officers should be made at the local level. That’s a good recommendation. We think most school districts would be wise to maintain those positions.
Police in schools can do a lot to retain a positive image of law enforcement, which is even more important when certain groups are trying to “defund” the police and using a few bad apples as proof that all cops and all law enforcement are rotten and the justice system is “systemically” racially biased.
That is not the case in New Hampshire, and the commission’s review should serve to affirm that.
Beyond the good that resource officers can do to promote understanding and respect for law enforcement, there is a much more important and serious reason why they are needed. Let’s not forget that most police were put into schools because school shootings are a real threat. Since few school districts incorporate self-defense training or even encouragement for teachers and other staff to learn how to handle firearms, an armed police officer may be the only sensible defense a school has.
It is unfortunate and expensive but until something changes, most medium and larger schools at upper grade levels need to keep those officers in place. While they are there, they can and should be used as true “resources.”