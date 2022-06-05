Education and safety leaders are right to review the state of school security throughout New Hampshire. We trust they do this periodically and that their announcement of such an effort last week in the wake of the mass murder of innocents in Uvalde, Texas, is more to reassure an anxious public than a change in procedure.
Schools are, unfortunately, “soft targets” for unbalanced individuals. While they cannot be guarded like combat posts or prisons, sensible precautions need to be in place. In bigger schools, that may mean police as school resource officers. In smaller ones, it means making sure that all entrances are secured and that visitors must identify themselves and their purpose before being granted admittance. School playgrounds need to be fenced and monitored as well.
Proper precautions also include supporting teachers and other school staff — those willing to do so — to be trained in the use of a firearm. Like it or not, this is where we are in modern-day America.
None of these things is a guarantee of school safety. As Uvalde showed, police resources are only as good as the individuals involved. They must be present, and they must be willing to make tough decisions.
Changing gun laws won’t guarantee school safety but restricting sales of semi-automatic weapons to those 21 and older is sensible. Opponents note that U.S. military carry such weapons at an earlier age. But the military doesn’t pass out such weapons without teaching their proper use and assessing the individual’s competence.
When it comes to New Hampshire pro-life voters, Gov. Chris Sununu may think he has a buffer zone around him. With likely Democratic opponents even more pro-abortion than he, where else are pro-lifers to go?
The root causes of mass murders such as America continues to witness in recent times are many. A loss of faith in God, the lack of moral teaching, the sewage piped through social media to children, all have contributed to a sense of hopelessness for many young people.
Americans get to celebrate this Memorial Day weekend because a lot of our countrymen can’t. These would be fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters and other kin who went off to wars large and small all over the world, either generations ago or much more recently, in defense of this land, a…
Having repeated his position that the United States will defend Taiwan with force if need be against an invasion by the Communist Chinese, President Joe Biden has quickly lapsed back into “strategic ambiguity.”