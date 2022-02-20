The man apparently in charge of selecting Manchester’s next school superintendent thinks the public would have been proud of the school board’s latest effort — if the public had been allowed to see it, that is.
If the board shuts out the people when it is choosing an interim superintendent, how transparent will the next selection process be?
But not to worry, says board vice chair Jim O’Connell.
“I think if the public had been able to watch the proceedings they would have been proud of the committee. Fourteen people speaking thoughtfully, intelligently, listening to what each other had to say. A public body doing the work of the people.”
Does this fellow ever stop to hear what he is saying?
The work of the people ought to be done in the open, especially on an issue as important and consequential as choosing someone for the top job. There is no excuse for any secrecy here. If the board expects to dig out of the hole in which it has found itself after the debacle with the last superintendent, it is going to need public support. That will require a completely open selection process.
It is all good for the State of New Hampshire to provide compensation for any individuals who were abused while wards of the state at the old Youth Development Center in Manchester. Individuals who agree to be compensated have to waive further litigation, which is their choice. Legislation n…
If you were a communicant at St. Catherine of Sienna parish in Manchester at any point in the last half century, chances are you encountered George Larkin. As our Tuesday feature indicated, he was a part of Manchester and the state in many ways.
New Hampshire Republicans who hope to challenge U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in the fall may want to hold up on chasing after the official Donald Trump seal of approval. The cracks are beginning to emerge in Trumpville.