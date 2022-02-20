The man apparently in charge of selecting Manchester’s next school superintendent thinks the public would have been proud of the school board’s latest effort — if the public had been allowed to see it, that is.

If the board shuts out the people when it is choosing an interim superintendent, how transparent will the next selection process be?

The only thing open about the selection of Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Gillis last week was the final vote, and at 8-7 after a long secret session, that is hardly reassuring.

But not to worry, says board vice chair Jim O’Connell.

“I think if the public had been able to watch the proceedings they would have been proud of the committee. Fourteen people speaking thoughtfully, intelligently, listening to what each other had to say. A public body doing the work of the people.”

Does this fellow ever stop to hear what he is saying?

The work of the people ought to be done in the open, especially on an issue as important and consequential as choosing someone for the top job. There is no excuse for any secrecy here. If the board expects to dig out of the hole in which it has found itself after the debacle with the last superintendent, it is going to need public support. That will require a completely open selection process.

If you were a communicant at St. Catherine of Sienna parish in Manchester at any point in the last half century, chances are you encountered George Larkin. As our Tuesday feature indicated, he was a part of Manchester and the state in many ways.

