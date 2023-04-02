On the matter of continued and often fatal shootings in our schools, two things are of immediate need: More security and more prayers.
Those who dismiss “thoughts and prayers” as empty rhetoric in reaction to such shootings are blind to the role that an increasingly godless society is playing in our troubled times.
Rampant drug use, youth suicide, filth in our entertainment, immorality — all are symptoms of a sick society that is not conducive to mentally healthy young people. God forbid that anything approaching moral teachings somehow find their way into public schools.
More and more parents are opting out of public education for just such reasons. That last week’s massacre at a Christian school was the work of a troubled “trans” person who had once attended there will not lessen that trend.
That individual should not have been allowed to purchase weapons. Laws blocking such access need to be strengthened and enforced.
But unless and until we turn away from this descent into darkness, prayers and laws won’t be enough. Every school needs to strengthen its physical security and have on its premises trained and armed individuals, be they peace officers or willing educators. On this Palm Sunday, let’s pray for that.
The headline read that Mayor Jim Donchess is “bullish” on Nashua’s future. One could argue, though, that when it comes to his flowery talk of commuter rail to Boston, “bullish” is not quite the right word.
New Hampshire government, state as well as local, is spending entirely too much of the public’s money on items and programs that are “wants” as opposed to “needs.” This can’t be sustained without a big bill coming due sooner or later that will require new and onerous taxes.