On the matter of continued and often fatal shootings in our schools, two things are of immediate need: More security and more prayers.

Those who dismiss “thoughts and prayers” as empty rhetoric in reaction to such shootings are blind to the role that an increasingly godless society is playing in our troubled times.

Friday, March 31, 2023
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Sunday, March 26, 2023
Friday, March 24, 2023

Donchess bullish: An expensive train ride

The headline read that Mayor Jim Donchess is “bullish” on Nashua’s future. One could argue, though, that when it comes to his flowery talk of commuter rail to Boston, “bullish” is not quite the right word.

And the winner is ...

And this week’s winner for tasteless public statement goes to Rep. Timothy Cahill (R-Raymond). But the week isn’t quite over.

Wednesday, March 22, 2023

Take a hike: A costly Derry trail

New Hampshire government, state as well as local, is spending entirely too much of the public’s money on items and programs that are “wants” as opposed to “needs.” This can’t be sustained without a big bill coming due sooner or later that will require new and onerous taxes.