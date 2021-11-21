“We don’t solve problems the same week as an election,” Goldhardt answered the board member. “I can’t not say that I think there was political motivation,” he added, wielding the double negative with the precision of a skilled politician.
The head of the teachers union had said Goldhardt was drawing conclusions without facts. Looks like she was correct.
It was nice to see oldsters as well as younger families turn out for Veterans Day activities in New Hampshire last week. There is little to fear in the brisk outdoor autumn air from the flu or COVID variants. There is a lot to cherish in respecting our veterans.
We will take Manchester School Board member Jeremy Dobson at his word that he wasn’t intending to leave the city when he filed for reelection to the Ward 5 position last summer. But he must have been thinking about it soon thereafter and he should have withdrawn his name so that voters could…
Last week was a pretty good one for Gov. Chris Sununu and New Hampshire. The state got the good news that the capable governor wants to continue in that role for another term; and he was presented with a positive Executive Council vote on pandemic funding.
Gov. Chris Sununu’s decision to seek another term in Concord is a very good one for New Hampshire. As much as he would be a strong candidate and able U.S. senator, Sununu’s skills and smarts are needed much more here at home.
Few Union Leader readers know her name, but they — and we — are going to miss the work, wisdom, and wit of Night Editor Sherry Wood. After more than 21 years here and several more at other papers, Sherry is retiring.