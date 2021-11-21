Unlike Joyce Craig, Manchester School Superintendent John Goldhardt is sticking to his story, as lame as it is.

Given a chance by a sympathetic school board member to revise or amend his claim that a teacher’s supplies complaint was a political attack on his administration, Goldhardt declined.

He had responded to the complaint by claiming, without evidence, that the teacher’s action was in support of a candidate in the recent election and a political attempt to make the district look bad.

“We don’t solve problems the same week as an election,” Goldhardt answered the board member. “I can’t not say that I think there was political motivation,” he added, wielding the double negative with the precision of a skilled politician.

The head of the teachers union had said Goldhardt was drawing conclusions without facts. Looks like she was correct.

Friday, November 19, 2021

Brittle granite: Is this our best profile?

A posse of self-styled “liberty moms” has offered a $500 “bounty” on teachers found to be violating New Hampshire’s new law banning the teaching of “divisive concepts” in public schools.

Wednesday, November 17, 2021
Sunday, November 14, 2021

Bob Lawton, RIP: A New Hampshireman

Before Bob Lawton came along, New Hampshire’s license plates featured the bland and blah word “scenic.” Thanks to him, “Live Free or Die” is on our plates and is the envy of states across the nation.

Parade passing: Veterans Day cheers

It was nice to see oldsters as well as younger families turn out for Veterans Day activities in New Hampshire last week. There is little to fear in the brisk outdoor autumn air from the flu or COVID variants. There is a lot to cherish in respecting our veterans.

Hello and goodbye: Elect me before I flee

We will take Manchester School Board member Jeremy Dobson at his word that he wasn’t intending to leave the city when he filed for reelection to the Ward 5 position last summer. But he must have been thinking about it soon thereafter and he should have withdrawn his name so that voters could…

Sununu stays: Pundits are aghast

Last week was a pretty good one for Gov. Chris Sununu and New Hampshire. The state got the good news that the capable governor wants to continue in that role for another term; and he was presented with a positive Executive Council vote on pandemic funding.

Friday, November 12, 2021

Good news: Sununu is needed here

Gov. Chris Sununu’s decision to seek another term in Concord is a very good one for New Hampshire. As much as he would be a strong candidate and able U.S. senator, Sununu’s skills and smarts are needed much more here at home.

Wednesday, November 10, 2021

No knock on Wood: Night editor calls it a day

Few Union Leader readers know her name, but they — and we — are going to miss the work, wisdom, and wit of Night Editor Sherry Wood. After more than 21 years here and several more at other papers, Sherry is retiring.