Both in 2015 and again this year, the teachers’ contract has moved the starting times earlier. That may be convenient for the teachers, but for adolescents (middle and high school especially) this is going the wrong way, at least according to research and recommendations of both the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Manchester middle schools were starting at 7:35 a.m. That will now be 7:25. The high schools, which had begun at 7:45, have been moved up to 7:38. Elementary schools, where the research suggests earlier is actually better, had started at 8:45 and will now commence at 8:20. The school district says this is good news because it will “maximize instruction.”
We’re not sure what 10 more minutes a day will mean but why wasn’t the time added at the end of the school day rather than the beginning?
Pediatricians and the CDC say that adolescent brains need more sleep, which later school start times — 8:30 or even later — encourage. Research has also shown that grades improve with these later times, but the real benefit is that the kids sleep better and thus function better.
Manchester is not alone in this early-start routine. It seems to be swimming along with the tide. But that doesn’t make it the right choice.
