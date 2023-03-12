No, not for the kids, although that has long been an idea that many parents would favor. (We know, we know: Parents are no longer allowed much of a say in what goes on with their kids in their public schools.)
We refer to the adults. You know, people such as the teachers who can have a profound effect on impressionable youngsters, especially at the elementary school level.
How about uniform dress for them? Pants and blazers or skirts and blouses would do. Those teachers who have trouble “identifying” who or what they are might go back and forth, of course; but less attention would likely be paid to their outfits by the little boys and girls who are there to learn letters other than LGBTQ or other items on someone’s social agenda.
OK, now it’s time for a snap quiz. How do liberal legislators and teacher unions not understand the growing popularity of education freedom accounts?
We are pretty sure that Chris Pappas’ fundraising for the next election began the day after he was reelected last November. Early this month, he expressed his gratitude for hitting a February goal with a reminder that 2024 is coming right up. Where are term limits when we need them?
Gov. Chris Sununu is right to include a pay raise for state workers in the budget he has proposed. By and large, state workers here are a solid group that reflects positively on New Hampshire to visitors and residents alike.