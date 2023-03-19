The specific bill prohibits a school from withholding from parents information concerning their own child’s “transgender” status. A mom in Manchester has had to appeal to the state Supreme Court to get this information, a lower court judge having ruled in essence that a parent’s rights stop at the schoolyard gate.
Bradley’s statement not only addresses this particular matter. It neatly sums up a problem that threatens more and more to put government actors in charge of our children. Such an effort would have been unthinkable just a few years ago but today it is becoming all too prevalent in New Hampshire and across the nation.
It is so absurd that Sen. Becky Whitley (a Democrat, of course) tried to explain that up is now down in this brave new world. She said the bill to protect parents’ rights was actually “overreach by government … that will infringe on the rights and freedoms of these transgender youth.”
The “rights and freedoms” of minors are better left with their parents than with Big Brother.
