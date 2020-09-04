News flash: COVID-19 cases are going to pop up in New Hampshire schools and colleges as classes resume, slowly, this month. Be prepared to hear or read about them, as Gov. Chris Sununu has promised transparency on the issue. That is a wise course to take so that parents and the general public can be kept informed.

They will need to remember that two or three cases in a school does not an outbreak make. Nor, with children and healthy adults, does it mean that serious illness will result. The state’s epidemiologist, Dr. Benjamin Chan, has emphasized this, noting that “just because someone who has been identified with the school has COVID-19, that doesn’t mean the school needs to shut down.”

Some school districts appear to be following the state lead. Bedford, for one, let parents know quickly after a couple of students were confirmed as positive cases last week.

That should be the standard statewide. The more information the better. The state information is on a “dashboard” accessible online at bit.ly/3hYG8Kp.

Sunday, August 30, 2020
Exeter Police: Not the mask police

Exeter Police Chief Stephan Poulin doesn’t want his officers to be first responders if the town adopts a mandatory face-masking ordinance. Among other things, he doesn’t wish to add to the current tensions some groups have with police these days.

Friday, August 28, 2020
Presidential politics? We don't know either

In July, a scheduled rally for President Trump was called off due to an impending tropical storm. This time he is playing things safe. This evening’s Trump rally (now moved to a hangar in Londonderry) will take place at least a day before any remnants of Hurricane Laura make their way across…

Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Eye on the ball: Classroom safety comes first

Trying to figure out which New Hampshire school district is going in which direction on the matter of fall sports programs is a bit like trying to follow the bouncing ball. The good news is that local districts are making local decisions. The bad news is that even with the delayed school ope…

Sunday, August 23, 2020
NH boy steals the show: Brayden made NH proud
It’s probably a good thing for Joe Biden that he spoke to the Democratic National Convention after Brayden Harrington and not before. If Brayden had gone last on Thursday night, the nominee’s proficient and solid speech would not have packed quite the punch.

Friday, August 21, 2020
Police transparency: A push in the right direction

Governor Sununu’s Commission on Law Enforcement Accountability, Community, and Transparency continues its work this week. On Wednesday members heard from Attorney General Gordon MacDonald that police misconduct complaints should be investigated by an independent state panel.

Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Sunday, August 16, 2020
Tracking bias: Leave IDs out

Governor Sununu’s commission on law enforcement accountability, community and transparency has released a report on their findings and recommendations. There are a number of perfectly reasonable ideas contained in the report including renewed focus on community policing and engagement.

VP contender: A disappointing kickoff

Once the party tickets were in place, (the upcoming conventions are a formality) it didn’t take long for the BS to start flying in both directions. Donald Trump tagged Kamala Harris as nasty, a mad woman. and possibly ineligible to run for Vice President.

Friday, August 14, 2020
Masks and motorcycles: Sununu walking the fine line

Usually the site of masked characters on motorcycles would conjure images of rogue biker gangs as portrayed in grindhouse cinema. This year we hope many visitors enjoying a delayed and modified motorcycle week in Laconia will adopt the mask as a new piece of motorcycle safety equipment.