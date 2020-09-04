News flash: COVID-19 cases are going to pop up in New Hampshire schools and colleges as classes resume, slowly, this month. Be prepared to hear or read about them, as Gov. Chris Sununu has promised transparency on the issue. That is a wise course to take so that parents and the general public can be kept informed.
They will need to remember that two or three cases in a school does not an outbreak make. Nor, with children and healthy adults, does it mean that serious illness will result. The state’s epidemiologist, Dr. Benjamin Chan, has emphasized this, noting that “just because someone who has been identified with the school has COVID-19, that doesn’t mean the school needs to shut down.”
Some school districts appear to be following the state lead. Bedford, for one, let parents know quickly after a couple of students were confirmed as positive cases last week.
That should be the standard statewide. The more information the better. The state information is on a “dashboard” accessible online at bit.ly/3hYG8Kp.