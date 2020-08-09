It is almost as if the teachers union’s press release had been written in advance. We wouldn’t be at all surprised, in fact, if it had.
As soon as the NEA-NH got wind that a school child somewhere in the state had tested positive for the coronavirus one day last week, up it popped with a press release demanding that no public schools, at any levels — not so much as a rogue kindergarten class — be allowed to start the school year in the classroom.
This is the flip side of President Donald Trump’s claim that children are practically immune to COVID-19. Both are off base.
The teachers union, of course, is out to defeat Gov. Chris Sununu at the polls. Its release spoke of his “failed leadership on safely reopening” schools.
By that, the union means Sununu letting local decision-makers, i.e., elected school boards, along with administrators on the ground, make the decisions as to when and how to reopen.
But according to NEA-NH, the only safe and non-disruptive way to reopen schools is to not do so at all until at least October.
The union also claims to be upset that Sununu hasn’t dictated exactly what school districts are to do when a student tests positive for the virus. Should he do so, we are confident that the union will have objections to it. The press release may already have been written.
No doubt, more than one student will test positive. But how a school in the North Country, which has had few cases, handles that may be far different than how it is done in a big school in Hillsborough or Rockingham counties.
No less an expert than Dr. Anthony Fauci says kids should be in school but that circumstances will differ from place to place. The American Academy of Pediatrics has said much the same. It also acknowledges that there will be some in-school transmission and that it is important to monitor the level of such transmission.
Even in a small state like ours, one size doesn’t fit all. But don’t expect the NEA-NH to acknowledge that. It has an election to win.