It is almost as if the teachers union’s press release had been written in advance. We wouldn’t be at all surprised, in fact, if it had.

As soon as the NEA-NH got wind that a school child somewhere in the state had tested positive for the coronavirus one day last week, up it popped with a press release demanding that no public schools, at any levels — not so much as a rogue kindergarten class — be allowed to start the school year in the classroom.

This is the flip side of President Donald Trump’s claim that children are practically immune to COVID-19. Both are off base.

The teachers union, of course, is out to defeat Gov. Chris Sununu at the polls. Its release spoke of his “failed leadership on safely reopening” schools.

By that, the union means Sununu letting local decision-makers, i.e., elected school boards, along with administrators on the ground, make the decisions as to when and how to reopen.

But according to NEA-NH, the only safe and non-disruptive way to reopen schools is to not do so at all until at least October.

The union also claims to be upset that Sununu hasn’t dictated exactly what school districts are to do when a student tests positive for the virus. Should he do so, we are confident that the union will have objections to it. The press release may already have been written.

No doubt, more than one student will test positive. But how a school in the North Country, which has had few cases, handles that may be far different than how it is done in a big school in Hillsborough or Rockingham counties.

No less an expert than Dr. Anthony Fauci says kids should be in school but that circumstances will differ from place to place. The American Academy of Pediatrics has said much the same. It also acknowledges that there will be some in-school transmission and that it is important to monitor the level of such transmission.

Even in a small state like ours, one size doesn’t fit all. But don’t expect the NEA-NH to acknowledge that. It has an election to win.

Friday, August 07, 2020
Editorials

Once a B2 bomber: Now a typo

We recently received a note from a staffer representing a member of our federal delegation. It appears that a recent item they had sent us was taking credit for several hundred million dollars in federal spending while the real number was several hundred billion dollars.

Wednesday, August 05, 2020
Editorials

Finally wider: Under budget too

An item in the most recent New Hampshire Sunday News brought some welcome news. The current phase of the Interstate 93 widening project is finally coming to a close this fall.

Sunday, August 02, 2020
Editorials

Personal choices during COVID-19: The New Hampshire way

This afternoon the green flag will wave at New Hampshire Motor Speedway over NASCAR’s Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. Over the past several months the option of attending any in- person sporting events has been in the same category as going to the cinema: out of the question.

Friday, July 31, 2020
Wednesday, July 29, 2020
Editorials

Predictive policing: Fix it, don't trash it

Mark Hayward’s City Matters column on Monday told of a push by some in the university mathematics community “to boycott working with police departments.” Some of these mathematicians had helped develop computer systems used by police departments.

Sunday, July 26, 2020
Editorials

NH state of emergency: Planning for its demise

With much of the nation still in flames from the COVID-19 pandemic, now is not the time to end the emergency power Gov. Chris Sununu invoked last spring. He has used it wisely and adroitly, in stark contrast to the federal government, which through incompetence and inattention has contribute…

Friday, July 24, 2020
Editorials

About that Ioka sign: Will its defenders buy the building?

It’s clear that more than a few Exeter residents, as well as other lovers of history, don’t like a plan that would remove the celebrated Ioka Theatre sign from the side of the building. Indeed, the town Historic District Commission has voted, 3 to 2, to prohibit the new owners from so doing.

Wednesday, July 22, 2020
Editorials

The new school choice: Important decision for kids

It isn’t surprising that a state survey shows an overwhelming majority of parents and teachers want a return to classroom education if that is possible in September. Making that possible must be a top priority for all involved.

Sunday, July 19, 2020