While President Joe Biden warns darkly of an end to democracy should certain far-right “MAGA” types take over Congress this November, his U.S. Senate buddy, Chuck Schumer, is trying his big-bucks best to keep sensible conservatives from winning Republican primaries, including here in New Hampshire.
That’s because Schumer and Biden know that candidates with solid records of accomplishment, such as Chuck Morse, are best positioned to defeat their own weak incumbents, i.e., Maggie Hassan.
Schumer is spending millions of dollars for TV attack ads to try to defeat Morse here. Some of his work smears several GOP candidates but most target Morse. The Democrats are betting (and it’s a pretty safe wager) that even Hassan could defeat someone like the erratic and unreliable General Donald Bolduc.
New Hampshire Republican and independent voters should take due note of Schumer’s scheme and then end his slimy game.
One of our colleagues was murdered seven years ago. It is not easy to write that sentence. The memory of Denise Robert remains warm and strong in the hearts of her co-workers, clients, and friends in the Greater Manchester community.
Without knowing all the facts, it is difficult to fully assess the FBI raid on Donald Trump’s Florida estate. By the same standard, we can only wonder why the nation’s intelligence bosses are just now announcing a security review of the supposedly sensitive papers that Trump took with him.
It is little wonder that the Libertarian Party in New Hampshire and elsewhere has fallen to such low places in recent times. Where it once mounted a serious political effort and gained ballot status for a gubernatorial candidate, it is now a mere asterisk or the “who?” uttered by puzzled vot…
If it truly wishes to gain supporters or at least not provide offense to so many, the New Hampshire Libertarian Party might want to try a bit more subtle approach, such as that of a group called Citizens for Sanity.
New Hampshire ought to review and rethink what role it should play on Mount Washington and what entity should oversee it. The Northeast’s highest peak is an invaluable part of our state in many respects. Its breathtaking beauty and spectacular vistas are unmatched even as its extreme environ…
We had to re-read the quote to make sure we had it right. A Manchester Black Lives Matter leader said that Chief of Police Allen Aldenberg “is a White man; he should have no say over whether or not” something is racist.
President Joe Biden’s “forgiving” of certain student loan debt is wrong on many levels, including what this will cost the taxpayer and how unfair this is to people who either have paid off their debt or worked long hours to avoid borrowing at all.
The name Norm Major may not mean much to many Granite Staters but it has meant a lot to the effectiveness of New Hampshire government. It also is reflective of the time and devotion of many of the men and women who serve in our outsized legislature for $100 a year.