A BILL before the state Senate today would casually strip New Hampshire citizens of their right to know what their government is up to. Our readers deserve to know about this threat.

The bill, HB 125, seeks to prevent the release of booking photos by police departments except in very limited circumstances. The supporters of this legislation have two small problems with this assault on government transparency and accountability: the Right to Know Law and the New Hampshire Constitution.

The former is easily dismissed by declaring in HB 125 that booking photos would no longer be subject to the Right to Know Law (RSA 91-A). Regarding the latter, even the Senate’s legal counsel questioned if HB 125 would stand up to constitutional scrutiny, considering Article 8 of the New Hampshire Bill of Rights instructs that “the public’s right of access to governmental proceedings and records shall not be unreasonably restricted.”

We agree with the New Hampshire Bill of Rights and do not believe that drawing a shroud over police actions is a reasonable restriction.

This booking photo of Christopher Micklovich prompted an investigation into several Manchester police officers.

Proponents argue that the arrested have a right to privacy. The public has a much more fundamental right to know whom the government has plucked from a street corner, and what condition they were in at the time.

Ten years ago a man was arrested at a Manchester bar after a scuffle with several Manchester police officers. The man’s name and charges of simple assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and criminal mischief were released, but it was the booking photo of a bruised and bloodied face that told a tale of potential police misconduct.

That man would receive a six-figure settlement for his two broken eye sockets and broken nose. More importantly, the release of that booking photo (shown above) launched an investigation into the conduct of those officers.

It is shocking that during a national outcry for police accountability and transparency, a bill such as this would even be contemplated. We call on our conscientious state senators to keep New Hampshire a beacon of transparency and vote down this bill.

Brendan J. McQuaid

President and Publisher

 
Sunday, May 23, 2021

Plaistow personnel: Nothing to see, move along

It may not have been a capital offense, but his fellow Plaistow selectmen had every right to be upset with their board chairman about being kept in the dark concerning the status of the chief of police.

Plaistow again: Who called the cops?

Plaistow was in the news more than once last week. And this time, judging from the swarm of state and local police involved, one might think a capital offense was involved.

Friday, May 21, 2021

Big and bold: Manchester's future

Some preliminary thoughts on the Manchester school superintendent’s proposal to build a huge new high school to hold at least 3,500 students:

A drive-by parade: Memorial Day downer

It is disappointing to read that this year’s Manchester Memorial Day parade will be a drive-by affair only. No marching bands. No scout troops. No flags flying. No veterans stepping off.

Wednesday, May 19, 2021

Doffing tax cap: Donchess argues for status quo

Nashua’s unenforceable statutory tax cap is working fine, why mess with it? That seemed to be the gist of the mayor’s testimony to a House committee Monday, speaking against a bill proposed by his own city’s senator.

Flags flapping: But not a lot of glory here

That flap you may have heard last week had to do with the American flag. The issue was whether it should have flown at full staff or half last Saturday. Presidential and gubernatorial proclamations flew like confetti.

Sunday, May 16, 2021

Taking bows: Laura Knoy, Anna Thomas

Two New Hampshire women of high accomplishment and regard were in the news last week. One is leaving the stage after a 25-year run, the other is being recognized even though she has much work, we hope, ahead of her.

COVID questions: Just a few, for now

Will the people (mostly Democrats) bashing Gov. Chris Sununu a couple of weeks ago for ending the statewide mask mandate now be whacking President Joe Biden for telling people to forget about masks, indoors or out, if they are vaccinated? We didn’t think so.

Downtown parking: New housing's effect

Manchester aldermen should be thorough in reviewing Mayor Joyce Craig’s plan to turn two downtown parking lots into multi-story housing. Among other things, the effect on parking availability needs to be scrutinized.

Friday, May 14, 2021

Hurry, spend it! There's more cash coming

The size of the “American Rescue Plan” pushed by President Joe Biden and rammed through by a purely partisan vote in Congress earlier this spring was truly staggering. At $1.9 TRILLION, it is so big, in fact, that New Hampshire’s congressional delegation this week was taking another victory …