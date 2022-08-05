What we’ve got here, the bad prison boss tells Paul Newman in the “Cool Hand Luke” film is “failure to communicate.”

Do the folks running NextEra Energy understand they have a similar problem? Apparently not.

Sunday, July 31, 2022

Trump trashing: Conservatives depart

A 19th-century French politician is credited with the cynical saying, “There go my people. I must find out where they are going so I can lead them.”

Veterans helping: McQuillen would like that

All military veterans are owed our thanks for their service. Whether they deployed overseas or stateside or served through the Reserve or the National Guard, they were and are part of the fabric of our national defense.

Friday, July 29, 2022

Gunfight at Gunstock: Voters need to pay attention

The fracas over the Gunstock Ski Area and Resort, which is owned by Belknap County, may have at least one positive benefit. County residents may start paying closer attention to whom they vote for, if they vote at all.

What’s the name? Old Man’s plaza puzzles

A memorial service for Dick Hamilton was, fittingly, scheduled for Friday morning in Franconia Notch, in which the Old Man of the Mountain presided for centuries from his lofty perch up on Cannon Mountain. But the question is, was the service to be held in Profile Plaza or Profiler Plaza?

Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Sunday, July 24, 2022
Friday, July 22, 2022

Admiral's mast: Navy lowers the boom

Sir, I have not yet begun to fight!” bellows Captain John Paul Jones from the rolling deck of the USS Bonhomme Richard to his British adversary’s demand for surrender.