The false alarm at the Seabrook nuclear power plant this week was alarming. It may be just sheer dumb luck that no one was injured when nine emergency sirens blared out a warning that there had been a “problem” at the plant, people should “leave the beach area at once and turn on your radio for more information.”
But there was no radio information to be had and no follow-up announcement for an hour or more. Meantime, residents, workers and beachgoers were left to decide for themselves whether they should find the nearest shelter or head for the hills. It’s not hard to imagine a real-life repeat of the scene from “Jaws” in which panicked tourists trample little children as they flee the beach.
When authoritative information finally was provided, it came from state and local officials, not from NextEra Energy, the plant owner. It is not clear just when or even if NextEra contacted those officials. Indeed, three days after the incident, NextEra had still not publicly reported what went wrong.
State Safety Commissioner Robert Quinn says that, as a longtime Seabrook resident, he has “full confidence in the plans and systems in place that were collaboratively developed between the state, the Seabrook Station Nuclear Power Plant and the Seacoast communities in the event of an actual emergency.”
In light of Monday’s incident, Quinn’s words are not all that reassuring. Gov. Chris Sununu needs to see that all the facts are found out and made public and that all that can be done will be done to prevent another “problem.”
A national study reports that New Hampshire drivers are among the best in the nation, No. 4 according to Smart Asset. It bases this on such data as the percentage of drivers who carry insurance, the number of fatals per million miles traveled, and arrests for drunk driving.
Way too much of the taxpayers’ money (some $1.9 trillion) was approved by Congress last year in the name of countering the COVID pandemic. President Joe Biden’s plans for yet more such spending have, for now, been spiked.
Major League Baseball has determined that the good people of Manchester should pay half of a $5.6 million bill to bring its minor league ballpark up to new “standards” determined by baseball’s bosses. These include larger clubhouses for the players, weight rooms, bullpens, improved lighting,…
We don’t want it to go by without giving credit to the Moore Center for its recent annual garden party fundraiser. It did itself proud with the selection of this year’s honorees, Ellie and David Cochran.
It can hardly be classified as a “debate,” but this week’s Republican U.S. Senate primary scrum at the Institute of Politics was the first occasion we have had to compare and contrast five candidates who wish to compete against incumbent U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan in November.