Vetter argues that public safety should trump personal choice here.
“From my perspective, the Office of Highway Safety is for anything that will make people think to put on their seat belts. So in a perfect world, if this passes, this is a law that we would never have to enforce. Everybody puts their seat belts on, we never have to address it. We never observe a violation. We never have to write a summons,” he told the Seacoast Current.
Capt. Vetter has apparently succumbed to the “perfect world” envisioned by so many government bureaucrats. Just do as they say and all will be splendid.
But if he is really for “anything” to make people buckle up, why is he backing a bill that makes not doing so a mere secondary offense? And why aren’t those highway message boards lit up with constant reminders to buckle up?
The fine under HB 222 would be $50 ($25 for a passenger) but would only be enforced if a driver is pulled over for another offense. Or is this bill really just a first step? What might “anything” mean once such a law is passed?
If Gov. Sununu is not advocating for a seat belt mandate, perhaps he should speak with his Highway Safety Office. According to its mission statement, it exists to execute the development and implementation of a statewide highway safety program, “under the direction of the governor.”
Two items that we can applaud from Gov. Chris Sununu’s budget proposal have to do with robotics and civics. The first is becoming more widely associated with America’s future success in a science-driven, competitive world. The second is paid little more than lip service in too many of our schools.
