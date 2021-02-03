We were hoping that wretched Pennsylvania rodent would have tested positive for COVID-19 — just a mild case — and been forced to quarantine for two weeks. Instead, his handlers let “Phil” out yesterday morning and he saw his shadow.
There’s something fishy about all this. After a massive Nor’easter, it was reportedly still snowing at the groundhog’s digs yesterday. How was there a shadow for him to see?
We’re suspicious of the data, too. Is the varmint telling us we will have winter for six more weeks or is it that winter will be six weeks longer than it otherwise would have been? Who knows when that would be?
If it’s just for six weeks more, that’s a piece of cake. Six weeks from now is St. Patrick’s Day. That would be a pretty early spring for Granite Staters.