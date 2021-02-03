We were hoping that wretched Pennsylvania rodent would have tested positive for COVID-19 — just a mild case — and been forced to quarantine for two weeks. Instead, his handlers let “Phil” out yesterday morning and he saw his shadow.

There’s something fishy about all this. After a massive Nor’easter, it was reportedly still snowing at the groundhog’s digs yesterday. How was there a shadow for him to see?

We’re suspicious of the data, too. Is the varmint telling us we will have winter for six more weeks or is it that winter will be six weeks longer than it otherwise would have been? Who knows when that would be?

If it’s just for six weeks more, that’s a piece of cake. Six weeks from now is St. Patrick’s Day. That would be a pretty early spring for Granite Staters.

Sunday, January 31, 2021
Hike safe, please: Another mountain rescue

A week ago, many Granite Staters may have been shaking their heads at the story of two young men who had to be rescued from the slopes of Mount Lafayette near Franconia Notch. The two had headed out on a brutally cold morning (winds would gust to 40 mph) not to hike but rather to run the tra…

Back to the drawing board: GOP shouldn’t cede 2nd District

The 10-year census will be late this year, meaning New Hampshire’s required voting apportionment won’t be accomplished until later in 2021. But some Republican Party officials are apparently already making plans to re-draw our two congressional districts with the aim of fool-proofing the Fir…

Friday, January 29, 2021
Marijuana’s mammon: How much is in the pot?

Marijuana for medicinal purposes has been sanctioned in New Hampshire. Possession of small amounts of pot has been decriminalized. But that’s not enough for some people. They want it sold over the counter like candy and they have a humdinger of an argument for it: more money.

Wednesday, January 27, 2021
As you like it: Show some ID or just enroll

We are getting a bit confused, we will admit. Are we going to need a photo ID to vote absentee or is that just needed for summer camp owners who want to get vaccinated here? Perhaps it is safest just to be an out-of-stater and enroll at UNH or Dartmouth. That way, you don’t need anything.

Sunday, January 24, 2021
Teacher unions fume: They don't like COVID-19 facts

Gov. Chris Sununu called out teacher unions last week for politicizing the COVID-19 pandemic and they didn’t like it one little bit. He happens to be correct that the great majority of New Hampshire’s public schools can be and ought to be open for in-classroom learning. Parents and school bo…

Friday, January 22, 2021
Shun this 'pathway': NH doesn't need more govt.

Once upon a time, not that long ago, New Hampshire had a core of strong specialty schools for those interested in learning a trade or craft as opposed to a bachelor’s degree. The vocational and technical colleges were born out of the post-war (that was World War II) need to match returning G…

Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Speaker Packard's challenge: A lesson from Teddy Roosevelt

  • Updated

The exact quote and circumstances have been beclouded by the years, but it is generally accepted that President Theodore Roosevelt, frustrated with the antics of his eldest daughter, once observed: “I can either run the country or I can attend to Alice, but I cannot possibly do both.”

Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Slow flu: A bit of good news

It was nice to read in the most recent New Hampshire Sunday News that flu cases in 2020 have dropped to almost nothing. Doctors are pointing to the COVID-19 precautions of wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings and frequent handwashing as the reason for the lack of influenza cases.

Assaulting your right to know

New Hampshire police have a very difficult and often dangerous job keeping the citizens of our great state protected. We support them in their mission.