A key to the Granite State’s continued success may be found in its state Senate, where enough conservative Republicans have held on even in their current minority status.

One week from Tuesday, voters have several opportunities to strengthen that core group. In particular, in the North Country’s District 1, state Rep. Erin Hennessey has agreed to step up to an important Senate seat.

Hennessey already does much for her district as a House Finance Committee member and as a hospital trustee. Independent-minded, she will add much to protecting the New Hampshire Advantage.

Likewise, two former senators who were narrowly upset in previous elections have agreed to stand for election again. Gary Daniels of Milford is in District 11. A military veteran, he has served in hometown office as well as state representative. His finance expertise has been invaluable in the Senate.

Likewise, in District 23, William Gannon was a solid Senate conservative before losing two years ago by the slimmest of margins. A lawyer, he resides in Sandown and served ably on the Judiciary and Transportation committees in his past Senate term. Voters would do well to choose Gannon over his likeable but liberal opponent.

In Manchester, we commend to District 16 voters Republican Jason Syversen. Having successfully founded, run and sold a cybersecurity firm, he and his wife have been working as volunteers to help vulnerable women and children.

Syversen is a longshot against an entrenched labor union incumbent. But longshots sometimes come in. If this one did, the voters would be the winners.

