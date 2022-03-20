IF YOU DIDN’T know it already, Arnold Schwarzenegger is a great American. He’s also quite fond of Russians to be fair about it.
Start playing his video message to the Russian people — bit.ly/3wgTviY — and you aren’t likely to stop, or even pause. It’s a replay-worthy 9:16 of Reagan-era magic.
Arnold tells how as the 14-year-old Austrian son of a Nazi stormtrooper he came to meet and idolize Russian weightlifting wonder Yuri Petrovich Vlasov. And later as a Hollywood giant meeting his idol again in Red Square during the filming of the first Western film to be shot there — “Red Heat” — the year before the Iron Curtain fell. It was a curtain because the intent wasn’t keeping anyone out, but to hold them in and to hide from the world the disaster within.
Arnold’s father didn’t approve of Russian strongmen, much less the poster of one hung in his boy’s bedroom. Old wounds don’t always heal true.
“When my father arrived in Leningrad,” Arnold recounts of his father’s wartime experience, “he was all pumped up on the lies of his government. And when he left Leningrad, he was broken physically and mentally. He lived the rest of his life in pain. Pain from a broken back. Pain from the shrapnel that always reminded him of those terrible years. And pain from the guilt that he felt.”
Arnold then delivers a litany of truths that the Kremlin is again trying to muffle by deploying masked thugs against its own people in Red Square.
“You see, there are moments like this that are so wrong, and then we have to speak up,” says the honorable former governor of California, a state about two-thirds the size of Ukraine. There were 6.7 million more people living in that nation until Putin showed up for dinner. Who’s to say now? One hopes that Putin will end up soon with food poisoning and a bad taste in his mouth.
April Fools’ Day is still two weeks away, but lawyers for the Manchester School Board must have turned their clocks ahead by more than a few hours. How else to explain their claim that a revision of district transgender protocol was unrelated to a mother’s lawsuit against the district?
A professional — and delightful — production of “Bye Bye Birdie” is playing now at Manchester’s Palace Theatre. See it if you can and don’t worry about bringing the kids or grandpa; it is family-friendly.
The plan to combine the presidency of the University of New Hampshire with the position of chancellor of the state university system makes sense, and UNH President James Dean is the right fit for the assignment.
There should be no surprise that so many parents of eligible New Hampshire students have signed up for educational vouchers. Given what is happening in public schools, we expect ever more parents to flee them.