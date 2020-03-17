With the COVID-19 disease putting a damper on St. Patrick’s Day festivities and generally messing up life as we know it, here are a couple of ideas that may help customers and businesses alike.
The first one is easy. You may have seen the suggestion on social media or elsewhere that, if you are in a position to do so, now may be a good time to buy a gift card for a restaurant or other business particularly affected by the pandemic.
For businesses, particularly food and drug stores, how about setting aside specific hours during which only the older folks can do their shopping? (Stop & Shop has announced such a plan for their stores, see story on page C3)
With the elderly more susceptible to the disease, and with stores facing huge crowds looking for fast-disappearing items, specifying “seniors-only” hours might help. It might relieve some elderly anxiety and it might be a very good public relations move for the stores.
We are all trying to cope with what none of us has seen before. Personally, we knew it was serious when the Derryfield Country Club self-reported its closure until such time as “non-essential” city personnel may return to work. If golf is to be considered non-essential, this is truly a crisis.