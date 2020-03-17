With the COVID-19 disease putting a damper on St. Patrick’s Day festivities and generally messing up life as we know it, here are a couple of ideas that may help customers and businesses alike.

The first one is easy. You may have seen the suggestion on social media or elsewhere that, if you are in a position to do so, now may be a good time to buy a gift card for a restaurant or other business particularly affected by the pandemic.

For businesses, particularly food and drug stores, how about setting aside specific hours during which only the older folks can do their shopping? (Stop & Shop has announced such a plan for their stores, see story on page C3)

With the elderly more susceptible to the disease, and with stores facing huge crowds looking for fast-disappearing items, specifying “seniors-only” hours might help. It might relieve some elderly anxiety and it might be a very good public relations move for the stores.

We are all trying to cope with what none of us has seen before. Personally, we knew it was serious when the Derryfield Country Club self-reported its closure until such time as “non-essential” city personnel may return to work. If golf is to be considered non-essential, this is truly a crisis.

Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Saturday, March 14, 2020
Editorials

Boys will be girls: PC trounces biology in NH House vote

  • Editorial
  • Updated

It was disappointing but not surprising that the Democrat-led House of Representatives rejected a bill last week to protect girls’ sports for girls. Rep. Mark Pearson of Hampstead did his best in arguing for the girls; but the politically correct (and biologically wrong) crowd must have its way.

Editorials

Sanctuary in Lebanon: 'The Americans are coming!'

  • Editorial
  • Updated

While it remains unclear just how Hillsborough County wants to cooperate, or not, with U.S. immigration authorities, the voters in Lebanon have made it clear. They not only won’t cooperate, but they have instructed their community to blow the whistle if they hear that the feds may be coming.

Friday, March 13, 2020
Editorials

Get it right, please: Trump trips; NH hides useful info

Making things as clear as they can, as quickly as they can, in connection with the new coronavirus is important on the part of government officials at all levels. The President’s televised address Wednesday night failed to do so. New Hampshire’s own information sharing also seems a bit wobbly.

Editorials

Postpone Legislature: Setting the right NH example

With New Hampshire having the largest legislative body of all 50 states, and with the average age of its members being a wee bit on the high side, it would seem to us that the Legislature would be a leading candidate for postponing its full sessions for a while.

Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Editorials

NH information, please: More, not less, is important now

  • Updated

We will hope for the best regarding the “joint information center” that the state was opening Tuesday morning to deal with COVID-19 (the disease caused by the new coronavirus). As we understand it, the center will both push out information as well as handle inquiries from the news media.

Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Saturday, March 07, 2020
Editorials

Leave of their senses: A mandate, funded by an income tax

  • Editorial

One of the keys to New Hampshire’s economic success has been its deserved reputation for keeping government out of the private sector’s business as much as possible. Another, of course, has been a steadfast refusal to saddle us with a broadbased sales or income tax.

Friday, March 06, 2020
Wednesday, March 04, 2020
Editorials

Sullivan and Klobuchar: Two losses for the Democratic Party

The news about two Democrats of interest in New Hampshire came on the same day this week. U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar ended her bid for the presidential nomination and Manchester’s Kathy Sullivan said she won’t be seeking a new term on the Democratic National Committee.