U.S. District Court Judge Landya McCafferty made the wise and correct call last week in declining to interfere with the rule-making of another branch of government.
We doubt that New Hampshire House Democrats seriously expected any other ruling, although their party does seem to favor the principle that the judicial branch, when it follows the Democrats’ interests, is “more equal” than the legislative or executive branches.
This case, however, was more publicity stunt than serious legal process. House Democrats, taking a page from the teacher unions’ playbook, can’t abide the notion that Speaker Sherm Packard had found a venue for the House to meet in person. The Democrats demand to meet remotely, which Packard has determined is unworkable for now.
Instead, the House successfully held two in-person sessions in a sports arena.
Speaker Packard, Judge McCafferty ruled, “is immune from plaintiffs’ suit challenging his enforcement of a House rule that is closely related to core legislative functions.”
Alas, as a related editorial today notes, immunity on rule-making does not necessarily translate into immunity from bad legislation.