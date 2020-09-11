It has been 19 years since Sept. 11, 2001, seared into America’s soul a terrible reminder that eternal vigilance is the price of liberty. If the United States is to remain that land of liberty, it must always be on guard, in big ways and small, against those who would deny us our freedom.
That doesn’t just mean supporting and funding competent law enforcement and the military to defend us while we get on with our lives. One of the lessons from that day must still be that John and Jill Citizen need to be vigilant as well and be ready to step forward in times of peril.
The passengers on board United Airlines Flight 93 out of Newark, N.J., alerted by phone messages from family and friends, knew that they were likely to die if they didn’t succeed in re-taking their plane from the Islamist terrorists who had killed the flight crew. But if they didn’t try, they knew many others would die with them as the terrorists aimed the plane toward a target (possibly the White House).
So they tried. “Let’s roll!’’ was heard as passengers rushed the cockpit door and the terrorists, unnerved by this desperate citizen action, nose-dived the plane into a Pennsylvania farm field, killing all aboard.
In total, nearly 3,000 Americans, including Granite Staters, died that morning. Thereafter, we promised never to forget and to do better in being prepared. Are we still doing so?
The COVID-19 crisis has its own set of challenges for us. But as we deal with it and other issues we cannot let our guard down on terrorist threats, foreign or domestic.
If we do, not only will those 3,000 lives have been lost in vain but many more will be in jeopardy. That’s something to remember not just on this Sept. 11 but every day.