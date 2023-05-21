We think people have had enough with government actors and agencies that keep telling us they “take these things seriously” whenever they are found wanting in their jobs. The incompetence is not going to be fixed with a cliché.
Mere months after U.S. Capitol Police were found to be not watching their cameras as a guy nearly killed Paul Pelosi with a hammer, Secret Service agents somehow missed a man entering and leaving the home of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in the middle of the night. Sullivan himself discovered the man, who then departed.
Meanwhile, we suspect we have yet to know the full story of national security incompetence in the case of a Massachusetts National Guard airman who was accessing and disseminating national military secrets so he could look cool for his friends in some internet chat room. It is now coming out that the National Guard knew of this 21-year-old’s security violations — and gave him a warning not to do it again!
He promptly did it again and, surprise, he was again told to stop it, no doubt by means of a stern talking-to.
None of this is reassuring. It is disconcerting and worrying and needs to be addressed with something a lot more meaningful than another press release. Stop with the “taking things seriously” bit and show us that action is being taken. Seriously.
We don’t fault Saint Anselm College for agreeing to provide a forum for CNN and Donald Trump this coming Wednesday evening. We just hope that CNN, which loved Trump before it despised him, will do a better job of journalism this time.
Condolences came swiftly and from afar last week as word of Mike Pride’s death soaked in. He was 76, and had invested the better part of his years in leading the Concord Monitor to local honors and national recognition, including a Pulitzer Prize in 2008.
If the bluster of early Republican presidential primary contenders is a barometer, there’s weather ahead. If you want to sharpen your news chops ahead of the storm, the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications has a lineup of classes, hands-on workshops and events that are free and open to all.
Lawmakers thought it wise in 1967 to create a lifetime pension for the widows and widowers of heroes slain in the line of duty. Surely they considered it an act of generosity only commensurate with the sacrifice, and that it was only right. We take care of our own in New Hampshire.
Companies with executives who step into a Clydesdale-size pasture patty like Budweiser should not be cancelled, says Vivek Ramaswamy, the upstart Republican presidential primary candidate and “Woke, Inc” author. They should heal themselves.
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne makes a case in today’s op-ed for why ending pot prohibition should be cool by conservatives, but he left something out: It stinks! Literally, if you aren’t vaping or gumming or whatnot, but it’s the figurative skunk in the room we’d most like to disinvite.
The NHGOP’s annual Amos Tuck Dinner struck fundraising gold Friday night in Manchester with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis getting a taste of what it’s like to stand in the first-in-the-nation primary spotlight. Granite Staters need not to be reminded come spring that a light draws flies.