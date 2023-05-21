We think people have had enough with government actors and agencies that keep telling us they “take these things seriously” whenever they are found wanting in their jobs. The incompetence is not going to be fixed with a cliché.

Mere months after U.S. Capitol Police were found to be not watching their cameras as a guy nearly killed Paul Pelosi with a hammer, Secret Service agents somehow missed a man entering and leaving the home of National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in the middle of the night. Sullivan himself discovered the man, who then departed.

Sunday, May 14, 2023

Flags for moms: NH native played a role

Anna Jarvis created Mother’s Day and later in life came to resent the shopping holiday it grew into. We’re sure a few moms in a vexing moment or two have felt the same about their creations.

Sunday, May 07, 2023

CNN and Trump: On with the show

We don’t fault Saint Anselm College for agreeing to provide a forum for CNN and Donald Trump this coming Wednesday evening. We just hope that CNN, which loved Trump before it despised him, will do a better job of journalism this time.

Sunday, April 30, 2023

Pride's mark: Fla. son did NH proud

Condolences came swiftly and from afar last week as word of Mike Pride’s death soaked in. He was 76, and had invested the better part of his years in leading the Concord Monitor to local honors and national recognition, including a Pulitzer Prize in 2008.

New in news: Loeb School's lineup

If the bluster of early Republican presidential primary contenders is a barometer, there’s weather ahead. If you want to sharpen your news chops ahead of the storm, the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications has a lineup of classes, hands-on workshops and events that are free and open to all.

Sunday, April 23, 2023

Pension bump: Pump brakes on HB 250

Lawmakers thought it wise in 1967 to create a lifetime pension for the widows and widowers of heroes slain in the line of duty. Surely they considered it an act of generosity only commensurate with the sacrifice, and that it was only right. We take care of our own in New Hampshire.

Bud fight: Ramaswamy has a point

Companies with executives who step into a Clydesdale-size pasture patty like Budweiser should not be cancelled, says Vivek Ramaswamy, the upstart Republican presidential primary candidate and “Woke, Inc” author. They should heal themselves.

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Pot holes: Paying the green man

House Majority Leader Jason Osborne makes a case in today’s op-ed for why ending pot prohibition should be cool by conservatives, but he left something out: It stinks! Literally, if you aren’t vaping or gumming or whatnot, but it’s the figurative skunk in the room we’d most like to disinvite.

Tuck triumph: Record DeSantis rake

The NHGOP’s annual Amos Tuck Dinner struck fundraising gold Friday night in Manchester with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis getting a taste of what it’s like to stand in the first-in-the-nation primary spotlight. Granite Staters need not to be reminded come spring that a light draws flies.