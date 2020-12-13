It doesn’t look like Jeanne Shaheen has any problems with waiving the requirement that a U.S. Secretary of Defense must be at least seven years removed from military service. Oh, well, President-elect Joe Biden is only doing what Donald Trump did in naming retired Marine Gen. James Mattis to the post four years ago.
U.S. Sen. Shaheen, who serves on the Senate Armed Services Committee, gushed over retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin’s “historic” nomination. She didn’t say that the historic part comes from Austin being Black. Biden seems most intent on checking all politically-correct boxes in filling out his administration.
Shaheen, though, was on to another box.
“I’m particularly interested in discussing New Hampshire’s important role in support of our national defense and to hear how he would work to integrate women throughout our national security structures and policies,” she said.
Her statement didn’t say whether she might also be interested in questioning Austin’s understanding of the reason for the congressional act that has long limited the military’s role in civilian oversight of our armed services.
Some fellow Democrats have made noises that this concerns them about Gen. Austin. But we doubt this will come to anything more than did Sen. Lindsey Graham’s boast that he would never vote for a Supreme Court nominee too close to an election.