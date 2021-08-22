Jeanne Shaheen must have counted to 10 many times in recent months as the all-too-predictable Afghanistan end-game debacle has played itself out. Might it have made a difference had New Hampshire’s senior U.S. senator not held her tongue?
What might have happened had this ranking member of the Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees, a woman who is well-known to President Biden, publicly called him to account for this incompetence?
The thousands of Afghanistan citizens who helped and trusted America are now dead or in grave danger. Their blood is on America’s hands and America’s failure to protect them will come back to hurt and haunt us.
Shaheen did make statements about our debt to these people who have served the U.S. military and civilian efforts in their country over the last 20 years. She said it was important to see that we get these people out of harm’s way before the Taliban got to them. She filed legislation. She called for cutting idiotic red tape and mindless bureaucracy to rescue these men and women, if necessary moving them to safe harbor in other countries while they awaited admittance to the U.S.
But Shaheen surely knew that the break-neck manner in which we were leaving was making it ever more dangerous, if not impossible, to save these people. Deserting the fortified and sophisticated Bagram Air Base, for example, cut off a secure staging area where thousands of our friends could have been temporarily housed and then flown out in an orderly manner. Instead, President Biden told the world the date we would be leaving and then expressed surprise when the Taliban didn’t politely observe it.
Now, even American citizens still in-country will be lucky to get through the Taliban checkpoints and onto planes at the municipal airfield. And the Pentagon says we can’t leave the airport. The U.S. citizens must get there on their own.
And those Afghans who helped us and were promised help in return? Their fate may have already been written. Shaheen was still issuing press releases last week, calling for visas and an orderly evacuation of those people. A bit late, we think.
