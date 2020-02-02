For a little state, New Hampshire often seems to offer the nation more than our share of publicly-minded citizens, and to suffer the sometimes heart-breaking consequences of that service.
Last week, many in the Granite State and in the town of Hudson wrapped their collective arms around family and friends of two young people whose lives of service seemed pre-determined from an early age.
Both Katherine Thyne, 24, and Ryan Phaneuf, 30, were Alvirne High School products. Both were in the Junior ROTC program, which is also available and well-regarded in other Granite State schools.
Thyne and Phaneuf both died in service to community last week. Thyne was doing her job as a Virginia police officer when she was dragged to her death during a traffic stop. She was also a U.S. Navy veteran.
Phaneuf, a U.S. Air Force captain, died alongside a fellow pilot when their jet crashed in war-torn Afghanistan. The cause remains undetermined.
Thyne and Phaneuf were what we might call New Hampshire’s best and brightest.
Phaneuf’s Alvirne classmates in the ROTC program were unanimous in selecting him as corps leader in his senior year. Police officer Thyne “was like a ray of sunshine,” her ROTC commander remembers.
Life will move on. Family and friends of Katie Thyne and Ryan Phaneuf will grow to cherish their memories and remember them with pride. But right now, it just hurts. Many in New Hampshire are sharing their grief.