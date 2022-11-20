Forget about all the tight, competitive election contests that New Hampshire has just witnessed. Forget about the record-breaking number of voters who turned out for them. New Hampshire’s right to vote is “under attack” and one of the election losers is coming back to “protect” us, apparently from ourselves.

State Sen. Melanie Levesque has announced that she is running for Secretary of State David Scanlan’s job. This is very much in the tradition of many professional politicians. If the voters reject you from one position, you don’t take time to reflect on your shortcomings, you look for another gig.

Friday, November 18, 2022
Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Go away, Rudy: IOP’s correct call

Its polling was off, but the Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College called it exactly right in declining to host or to participate in a post-election panel that would have included the disgraced Rudy Giuliani.

Sunday, November 13, 2022

Manchester pods? This isn’t a good idea

It is no doubt well intended, but a landlord’s idea to have Manchester house homeless people in “pods” placed in out-of-the-way locations around the city strikes us as unworkable and potentially dangerous.

Pinkerton voting: Has Gen. Bolduc OK’d this?

After a big turnout last Tuesday, the Town of Derry wants to go back to using Pinkerton Academy for its elections. We have a couple of questions. Will there be enough kitty litter available? How about parking for all those out-of-state buses?

Trump’s party? NH GOP needs cleaning

Many political experts predicted a “big red wave” in last Tuesday’s elections, not only in New Hampshire but across the country. It didn’t happen, in part because the big red wave ran into a small orange man.

Friday, November 11, 2022

Veterans Day: Eisenhower’s proclamation

Whereas it has long been our custom to commemorate November 11, the anniversary of the ending of World War I, by paying tribute to the heroes of that tragic struggle and by rededicating ourselves to the cause of peace; and

Wabi-sabi: Beauty in imperfection

The election is over and we are looking forward to several months of peace before the campaigning begins again for the New Hampshire primary. The Republican version is just a little more than a year from now. The Democrats are still deciding.

Wednesday, November 09, 2022

Two holidays: Remembering both

Veterans Day is a day to honor and thank those who have served in America’s armed forces. Memorial Day is a day to remember those who died in its defense.