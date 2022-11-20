Forget about all the tight, competitive election contests that New Hampshire has just witnessed. Forget about the record-breaking number of voters who turned out for them. New Hampshire’s right to vote is “under attack” and one of the election losers is coming back to “protect” us, apparently from ourselves.
State Sen. Melanie Levesque has announced that she is running for Secretary of State David Scanlan’s job. This is very much in the tradition of many professional politicians. If the voters reject you from one position, you don’t take time to reflect on your shortcomings, you look for another gig.
Levesque thinks she has found hers in defending New Hampshire against what she says are “some of the most aggressive attacks on our democracy.”
We are guessing that includes the so-called “voter suppression” that Levesque’s Democrats have claimed, against all evidence, is running rampant across the country.
According to her thinking, Secretary Scanlan is part of the problem and Levesque is the solution.
This is at once laughable and serious. Our elections have been among the best-run in the country, thanks in part to Scanlan and the man he worked with for many years, former Secretary Bill Gardner.
The national Democratic Party appears poised to strip New Hampshire of its first-in-the-nation presidential primary. Undercutting our election integrity with wild claims is not helpful.
Its polling was off, but the Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College called it exactly right in declining to host or to participate in a post-election panel that would have included the disgraced Rudy Giuliani.
It is no doubt well intended, but a landlord’s idea to have Manchester house homeless people in “pods” placed in out-of-the-way locations around the city strikes us as unworkable and potentially dangerous.
After a big turnout last Tuesday, the Town of Derry wants to go back to using Pinkerton Academy for its elections. We have a couple of questions. Will there be enough kitty litter available? How about parking for all those out-of-state buses?
Many political experts predicted a “big red wave” in last Tuesday’s elections, not only in New Hampshire but across the country. It didn’t happen, in part because the big red wave ran into a small orange man.
The election is over and we are looking forward to several months of peace before the campaigning begins again for the New Hampshire primary. The Republican version is just a little more than a year from now. The Democrats are still deciding.