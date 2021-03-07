The big news out of Washington last week involved uproars over a President’s name-calling and a U.S. senator’s legislation-reading. The nation will apparently survive both.
Gov. Chris Sununu got in on expressing disappointment over President Joe Biden’s “Neanderthal” reference regarding governors of two states who are ending COVID-19 mask mandates and other restrictions. There shouldn’t be such “name-calling,” tsked Sununu. Biden’s press secretary hastened to note that Biden had called the “behavior” Neanderthal-ish, not the actual governors themselves.
That seems a distinction without much of a difference but it is nonetheless shocking to hear a President of the United States stoop to the use of such language. We are waiting for Fox News to seek comment from one Donald J. Trump.
Meanwhile, Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson was being called a few names for his use of Senate rules to demand the reading of the entire 628-page bill that will stick the taxpayer with a $2 trillion bill for supposed pandemic relief.
“It’s amazing how many times you hear the year 2022, 2023 and beyond” referenced in a bill that is supposed to deal with an emergency, Johnson said.
As much if not more attention seemed to be paid to criticizing Johnson than to examining the bill itself. Johnson was clearly not following the Nancy Pelosi path, which usually prevails in Congress. As the House Speaker once said of an Obamacare bill: We have to pass the bill so that you can find out what is in it.
Her defenders say her statement was taken out of context. But that’s a core problem in Washington. Too much is done without much context at all.