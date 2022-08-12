We imagine that Baxter also decries, and would be right to do so, attempts by the far left to “defund” the police. The left got to this crazy place first, but to see self-proclaimed conservatives jump on the “FBI must die” bandwagon leaves us wondering how either group can be taken seriously.
Baxter’s vow to do away with the Federal Bureau of Investigation was his attempt to get ahead of other GOP candidates’ similar knee-jerk reactions to the FBI’s getting a search warrant to enter Donald Trump’s Florida estate.
The move was certainly unprecedented. Raiding a former President’s residence is not to be done without good reason. If classified documents, as is reported, were the reason for the search, they had better be very important indeed. Political factions are already near the exploding stage as it is. Adding more fuel would be reckless in the extreme.
Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry put it well: The FBI better have had a really good reason to search Trump’s property. If they do not actually have the goods, this will make a political system already suffering stress much more unstable and should be alarming to anybody — no matter the personal feelings towards Trump.
Few politicians and none of the cable network talking heads could wait one minute to pronounce the raid as either worthy of Mussolini or the beginning of the end for Trump. Keeping one’s powder dry is apparently a saying and a policy much too old for candidates or the chattering classes.
The need for more housing options in Manchester is clear, and turning the underused Pearl Street parking lot into a four-to-six-story complex makes sense. But we are surprised that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen were so quick to approve in the same plan the transformation of the Hartnett lo…
Judging from an appearance with other congressional candidates at a New Hampshire Journal forum this week, Robert Burns doesn’t seem to understand or care that one can endorse Trump administration policies without playing the bully as Donald Trump does.
It has dawned on Democratic Party bosses that the “best way to move forward” on the matter of killing New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary is to delay the execution until after this fall’s mid-term elections.
A $500 check drawn on the account of the Gunstock Area Commission was made out to the “Friends of Chris Sununu” in 2020. Gov. Sununu’s campaign manager says there is nothing to see here. Such a contribution is not prohibited, he says.
All military veterans are owed our thanks for their service. Whether they deployed overseas or stateside or served through the Reserve or the National Guard, they were and are part of the fabric of our national defense.
The fracas over the Gunstock Ski Area and Resort, which is owned by Belknap County, may have at least one positive benefit. County residents may start paying closer attention to whom they vote for, if they vote at all.