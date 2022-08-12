First District congressional candidate Tim Baxter says he will move to abolish the FBI on his first day in office. We won’t hold our breath.

We imagine that Baxter also decries, and would be right to do so, attempts by the far left to “defund” the police. The left got to this crazy place first, but to see self-proclaimed conservatives jump on the “FBI must die” bandwagon leaves us wondering how either group can be taken seriously.

Sunday, August 07, 2022

About NH ‘first’ law: Hassan’s magic spell

  • Carl Perreault

Maggie Hassan and other New Hampshire Democrats cite New Hampshire presidential primary law as if they were invoking a magic spell. The law, they chant, says New Hampshire goes first.

Hartnett horror: Is this necessary?

The need for more housing options in Manchester is clear, and turning the underused Pearl Street parking lot into a four-to-six-story complex makes sense. But we are surprised that the Board of Mayor and Aldermen were so quick to approve in the same plan the transformation of the Hartnett lo…

Gunstock's future: Nix political donations

Now that things have settled down a bit at the Gunstock ski and recreation area, the newly constituted commission might want to put a stop to its ski area making political donations.

Friday, August 05, 2022

Burns the bully: 2nd CD spectacle

Judging from an appearance with other congressional candidates at a New Hampshire Journal forum this week, Robert Burns doesn’t seem to understand or care that one can endorse Trump administration policies without playing the bully as Donald Trump does.

Wednesday, August 03, 2022

Stay of execution: Dems doom NH primary

It has dawned on Democratic Party bosses that the “best way to move forward” on the matter of killing New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary is to delay the execution until after this fall’s mid-term elections.

Sunday, July 31, 2022

Gov. Gunstock: Not a good look here

A $500 check drawn on the account of the Gunstock Area Commission was made out to the “Friends of Chris Sununu” in 2020. Gov. Sununu’s campaign manager says there is nothing to see here. Such a contribution is not prohibited, he says.

Trump trashing: Conservatives depart

A 19th-century French politician is credited with the cynical saying, “There go my people. I must find out where they are going so I can lead them.”

Veterans helping: McQuillen would like that

All military veterans are owed our thanks for their service. Whether they deployed overseas or stateside or served through the Reserve or the National Guard, they were and are part of the fabric of our national defense.

Friday, July 29, 2022

Gunfight at Gunstock: Voters need to pay attention

The fracas over the Gunstock Ski Area and Resort, which is owned by Belknap County, may have at least one positive benefit. County residents may start paying closer attention to whom they vote for, if they vote at all.