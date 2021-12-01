Parade magazine’s Marilyn vos Savant made a point in her column last Sunday that we haven’t seen elsewhere but that makes sense.
Asked why many people have declined to be vaccinated against COVID-19, she said one reason may be the shots of people getting shots.
In the past, she said, neither TV nor print publications showed “real-life injections.”
“Now the sight of needles piercing arms is everywhere. This is sure to increase the fear of needles suffered by up to 25 percent of the population. The fear is often intense,” she said, adding that to avoid confronting the fear, “they may find all sorts of reasons to reject vaccination.”
From the start of the pandemic, we have watched with annoyance as TV news illustrates seemingly every story, be it on vaccine or travel or anything connected with the virus, with pictures of needles being jabbed into arms.
We have chalked it up to a lack of imagination. Perhaps here is a good reason for the boob tube brass to try a different graphic and for pharmaceutical firms to hurry up with alternate forms of vaccine administration.
The day after last week’s anniversary of the JFK assassination came an even lesser acknowledged calendar item. Nov. 23, 1804, was the birthday of Franklin Pierce, New Hampshire’s only U.S. President (to date, Gov. Sununu, to date).
Ahh, the glorious sights and sounds of late autumn in New Hampshire. The sights include the lawn signs demanding climate action NOW. The sounds, from dawn to dusk, include those coming from the leaf-blowing machines that attempt to defeat Mother Nature at her own game. Often, the same lawns …
It was terrific welcoming the return of championship boxing to New Hampshire a week ago. Topping the card was the undefeated Rhode Island WBO middleweight champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade, who scored a second round stoppage against game Irishman Jason Quigley.