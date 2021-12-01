Parade magazine’s Marilyn vos Savant made a point in her column last Sunday that we haven’t seen elsewhere but that makes sense.

Asked why many people have declined to be vaccinated against COVID-19, she said one reason may be the shots of people getting shots.

In the past, she said, neither TV nor print publications showed “real-life injections.”

“Now the sight of needles piercing arms is everywhere. This is sure to increase the fear of needles suffered by up to 25 percent of the population. The fear is often intense,” she said, adding that to avoid confronting the fear, “they may find all sorts of reasons to reject vaccination.”

From the start of the pandemic, we have watched with annoyance as TV news illustrates seemingly every story, be it on vaccine or travel or anything connected with the virus, with pictures of needles being jabbed into arms.

We have chalked it up to a lack of imagination. Perhaps here is a good reason for the boob tube brass to try a different graphic and for pharmaceutical firms to hurry up with alternate forms of vaccine administration.

Sunday, November 28, 2021

Franklin Pierce: Mission impossible?

The day after last week’s anniversary of the JFK assassination came an even lesser acknowledged calendar item. Nov. 23, 1804, was the birthday of Franklin Pierce, New Hampshire’s only U.S. President (to date, Gov. Sununu, to date).

Leaf us alone: Annoying autumn sounds

Ahh, the glorious sights and sounds of late autumn in New Hampshire. The sights include the lawn signs demanding climate action NOW. The sounds, from dawn to dusk, include those coming from the leaf-blowing machines that attempt to defeat Mother Nature at her own game. Often, the same lawns …

Friday, November 26, 2021

Remember the past: History repeats itself

If you are of a certain age, Thanksgiving is a reminder of a sad and solemn anniversary. On Nov. 22, 1963, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas.

Fight night: Boxing's comeback in NH

It was terrific welcoming the return of championship boxing to New Hampshire a week ago. Topping the card was the undefeated Rhode Island WBO middleweight champion Demetrius “Boo Boo” Andrade, who scored a second round stoppage against game Irishman Jason Quigley.

Sunday, November 21, 2021

Craig sees nothing: InTown? What's InTown?

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig says she appreciates the work of InTown Manchester over the years. But she just doesn’t seem to know what that work might be or how it was paid for.

Friday, November 19, 2021

No-mandate mandate: Minding others’ business

In the matter of vaccine mandates, some New Hampshire lawmakers who bridle at Joe Biden’s attempts to dictate to businesses have no problem in themselves telling business what they cannot do.

Brittle granite: Is this our best profile?

A posse of self-styled “liberty moms” has offered a $500 “bounty” on teachers found to be violating New Hampshire’s new law banning the teaching of “divisive concepts” in public schools.

Wednesday, November 17, 2021