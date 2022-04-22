The sound of gunfire in the night isn’t limited to Ukraine these days. All too often, it is heard right here in Manchester. All reasonable measures to stop it should be pursued.

The city is far from a war zone but acts of random violence that are rising across America have not spared New Hampshire. The causes are many and some solutions are complicated but meanwhile action against lawbreakers must be taken.

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg is pursuing one such tactic and the board of mayor and aldermen should endorse it.

It is a detection system that can help police quickly locate the source of gunfire rather than waste valuable time searching wide areas where a citizen thinks he heard gunplay. While not a panacea, it may add a valuable tool to the MPD toolbox.

Worse than receiving muddled information from well-meaning residents, the police chief notes that police sometimes receive reports of gunfire a day late — if at all.

The ShotSpotter system’s sensors are placed on lampposts or on high spots of selected businesses and homes that wish to participate. The Manchester program would begin with a two-year test period in a particular area of the city. Chief Aldenberg has applied for a $300,000 federal grant. If it is approved, the aldermen should move swiftly to accept it.

 
How the week went: Not so good for NH Democrats

Last week was not a banner one for New Hampshire’s Democratic Party. Its Latino Caucus leadership quit in disgust over the actions of two members of its congressional delegation. Meanwhile, national party leaders put a big bull’s-eye right on the back of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary.

Rushing the super: Lousy way to pick a boss

The search for a new school superintendent for Manchester continues to appear to be a rush job, which is exactly the wrong approach. The school board ought to slow down and get this right.

NH on guard: We all owe them

Our Monday story on New Hampshire National Guard personnel receiving Purple Hearts was another recent reminder of how much the Guard is part of New Hampshire and how wide and deep is its mission.

Keep ‘em closed: Lousy liquor look

Holy Week seems as good a time as any to comment on the legislative proposal to open state liquor stores — on Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. Thumbs down, say we.

Jersey barrier? Mowers’ bad move

Matt Mowers insists he did nothing illegal when he voted twice as Republicans selected a presidential nominee in 2016. Which is not to say he did nothing really, really dumb.

Ben Franklin: A solid PBS series

Two New Hampshire men who continue to contribute much to public understanding of America are filmmaker Ken Burns and writer Dayton Duncan. Their latest work, a two-part series on Benjamin Franklin, has just aired on PBS. It is one of their best efforts.

Death march: Courage in surrender

April 9th is the 80th anniversary of the largest surrender of U.S. troops in history at Bataan in 1942. During the death march that followed, unknowable thousands perished among the estimated 75,000 American and Filipino servicemen taken prisoner by the Japanese.