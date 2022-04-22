The sound of gunfire in the night isn’t limited to Ukraine these days. All too often, it is heard right here in Manchester. All reasonable measures to stop it should be pursued.
The city is far from a war zone but acts of random violence that are rising across America have not spared New Hampshire. The causes are many and some solutions are complicated but meanwhile action against lawbreakers must be taken.
Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg is pursuing one such tactic and the board of mayor and aldermen should endorse it.
Worse than receiving muddled information from well-meaning residents, the police chief notes that police sometimes receive reports of gunfire a day late — if at all.
The ShotSpotter system’s sensors are placed on lampposts or on high spots of selected businesses and homes that wish to participate. The Manchester program would begin with a two-year test period in a particular area of the city. Chief Aldenberg has applied for a $300,000 federal grant. If it is approved, the aldermen should move swiftly to accept it.
Last week was not a banner one for New Hampshire’s Democratic Party. Its Latino Caucus leadership quit in disgust over the actions of two members of its congressional delegation. Meanwhile, national party leaders put a big bull’s-eye right on the back of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary.
Two New Hampshire men who continue to contribute much to public understanding of America are filmmaker Ken Burns and writer Dayton Duncan. Their latest work, a two-part series on Benjamin Franklin, has just aired on PBS. It is one of their best efforts.
April 9th is the 80th anniversary of the largest surrender of U.S. troops in history at Bataan in 1942. During the death march that followed, unknowable thousands perished among the estimated 75,000 American and Filipino servicemen taken prisoner by the Japanese.