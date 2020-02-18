Don’t look now, New Hampshire, but your student population is shrinking. On second thought, do look now and start planning for it.
The fact is that Americans are having fewer children. Even an increase in job-seekers coming to New Hampshire is not likely to affect that trend by much.
The drop in student numbers has been more than 10 percent in the last decade and now the N.H. Department of Education is projecting a further decline of anywhere from 26,000 to 48,000 students in the next decade.
What to do? How about having your cake and eating it too? How about being innovative, now, in improving educational opportunities and outcomes for your children without paying more and more for fewer and fewer students?
Rather than succumb to the education bureaucracy (and teacher union) arguments for more and more spending, how about parents and taxpayers demanding plans for the wiser use of existing resources?
While understandable, the idea that taxpayers might actually see a smaller student census result in reduced education costs is probably a bridge too far.
Indeed, Democratic legislators blocking $46 million in federal funds for expansion of public charter schools claim that accepting this money would “burden” the traditional public schools that might lose students to the charters.
Writing in New Hampshire Voices on Monday, a Peterborough father made the point: “On the current trajectory our public education cost modeling is unsustainable. Looking at the new (state) report, a public charter school can educate a student effectively for less than half the amount of a traditional public school.”
“It is through these innovative schools and other methods,” wrote Christopher Maidment, “that New Hampshire can again start to find sustainability in education funding.”
With town and school district meeting time upon us, it is important that taxpayers faced with big-spending school proposals demand that proponents justify their current plans and explain how they are downsizing in the future.
