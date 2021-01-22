Once upon a time, not that long ago, New Hampshire had a core of strong specialty schools for those interested in learning a trade or craft as opposed to a bachelor’s degree. The vocational and technical colleges were born out of the post-war (that was World War II) need to match returning GIs with an expanding American economy. The system worked well.

But somewhere along the line, “voc-tech” became synonymous with second rate or “not college material.” Bureaucrats in Concord and Durham got the bright idea to rebrand these schools as “community” colleges. While vocational and technical courses were still to be offered, they now had to compete with expanded offerings, pitched to students as a lower-cost stepping stone to gaining acceptance at UNH or some other traditional (and expensive) college or university.

The result has likely contributed to the woeful lack of qualified workers for many New Hampshire employers. But not to worry, people. Now the bright lights in Concord have come up with something called “Workforce Pathways.” The community colleges will set up “credential” programs to give people the skills needed to get hired. We thought that’s what the voc-tech schools did, and still do as community colleges.

But they do that by charging tuition. Under the “workforce” legislation, the taxpayer would pay. How? Well, that hasn’t been determined.

“There is not a specific pot of money that is identified,” concedes the community college system’s acting chancellor. (Any good system, you see, needs a chancellor in addition to college presidents.) “But we believe we have adequate funding.”

Two Republican state senators who will have to vote on this latest notion raised questions that must have caused some proponents of more government to faint dead away.

Sen. Bill Gannon of Sandown asked whether private industry could manage its own apprenticeship programs.

“Why,” he asked, “does the government need to get involved in this?”

Commerce Committee chairman Harold French of Webster was a bit less extreme, merely wondering whether the legislation ought to include a sunset provision to end the giveaway once workforce demands have been resolved. Nuts to that was the answer from proponents, who think another permanent government-funded program is just fine.

We can only hope that a legislature and governor elected as fiscal conservatives will be able to resist yet another feel-good program in which the taxpayer foots the bill.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
Sunday, January 17, 2021
Friday, January 15, 2021
Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Sunday, January 10, 2021
Friday, January 08, 2021
