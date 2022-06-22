The State of New Hampshire, following the lead of private enterprise, has a new program in its effort to find state workers. It is worth a try.
As with most businesses these days, it is difficult for the public sector to fill its available job openings. It will offer signing bonuses for new hires and it will offer current employees a $500 spiff for any new hire that a current worker “finds,” providing the new one stays for a minimum period of time.
There is nothing wrong with putting such a program into effect, provided that it is closely monitored and, most important, that the jobs involved are truly needed.
A tough job market can often uncover positions that are not vital or cost-effective for a company. Surely this is a time when state — and local — governments should be carefully assessing the size and effectiveness of their workforce. If a job is vacant for six months, is it really critical or could its duties be rolled into another position?
As for bonuses for existing workers, does the state offer something similar in terms of rewarding employees who find efficient and effective ways to cut costs? That would seem as worthwhile as bringing on more workers.
Fans of the newest federal holiday, Juneteenth by name, are upset that businesses are using it to sell their products. There is something distasteful, it is said, about celebrating the end of American slavery by selling ice cream and toothpicks, among other things.
Happy the Elephant may want to seek a review of the New York court of appeals ruling that has denied her her freedom from the Bronx Zoo. The judicial majority dismissed Happy’s case this week on the grounds that as a “nonhuman animal” she “does not have a legally cognizable right to be at li…
State education commissioner Frank Edelblut, a repeated source of liberal angst and teacher union agitation, appears not to be shaken by it. He keeps doing his job of trying to bring innovation to education while guarding to keep politics out of the classroom.
Nashua native Joe Grandmaison would have a tough time fitting in with today’s corrosive politics. He could dish it out and take it but his basic decency would not mesh well with the divisiveness that has become commonplace in our republic.
On June 9, 2004, the body of Ronald Reagan was brought to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda to lie in state. On June 9 of this year, the nation could watch video of a violent mob desecrating that space on Jan 6, 2021.
Ron Covey will not be defined by the Citizen of the Year honor that he is to receive this Wednesday night. But the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, which sponsors the award, is enhanced by recognizing him.
Running for yet another term (this will be six) in Congress, Annie Kuster says it has been the “honor of a lifetime” to represent New Hampshire in Washington. That’s nice. But it is not supposed to be FOR a lifetime.