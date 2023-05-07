New historical markers are going up and it shouldn’t come as a surprise in these brittle times that someone might take offense.
Milford’s marker honors Harriet Wilson, the first African American to publish a novel in English, and Nashua’s honors Black baseball legends Roy Campanella and Don Newcombe, who played at Holman Stadium in the 1940s. No controversy so far. Then comes Concord City Council’s pick for comrade of the year, Elizabeth Gurley Flynn.
A Cold War champion for the losing side, Gurley Flynn grew up in Concord, joined the Communist Party of America in 1936, became its chairwoman in 1961, and died three years later during a visit to the USSR.
Gov. Chris Sununu was shocked, executive councilors were flustered, but we think it was just a bad location. We don’t doubt Gulrey Flynn is a “person of historical significance” from Concord, but a successful downtown lacks the context “The Rebel Girl” deserves. We’d suggest an ash heap, pauper’s cemetery or ghost mall for a backdrop that sets a mood.
If the bluster of early Republican presidential primary contenders is a barometer, there’s weather ahead. If you want to sharpen your news chops ahead of the storm, the Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications has a lineup of classes, hands-on workshops and events that are free and open to all.
Lawmakers thought it wise in 1967 to create a lifetime pension for the widows and widowers of heroes slain in the line of duty. Surely they considered it an act of generosity only commensurate with the sacrifice, and that it was only right. We take care of our own in New Hampshire.
Companies with executives who step into a Clydesdale-size pasture patty like Budweiser should not be cancelled, says Vivek Ramaswamy, the upstart Republican presidential primary candidate and “Woke, Inc” author. They should heal themselves.
House Majority Leader Jason Osborne makes a case in today’s op-ed for why ending pot prohibition should be cool by conservatives, but he left something out: It stinks! Literally, if you aren’t vaping or gumming or whatnot, but it’s the figurative skunk in the room we’d most like to disinvite.
The NHGOP’s annual Amos Tuck Dinner struck fundraising gold Friday night in Manchester with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis getting a taste of what it’s like to stand in the first-in-the-nation primary spotlight. Granite Staters need not to be reminded come spring that a light draws flies.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier was in Concord last week to ask lawmakers to forgive about $50 million in “over-market rates” to help what remains of the once great Burgess paper mill avoid bankruptcy, and in so doing prop up the entire woodpile of North Country logging.
A reader turned up the heat after seeing today’s holiday referred to as “Greek Easter” in Janine Lademan’s weekly “Granite Kitchen” column last week, alongside the recipes for phyllo cups, glazed figs and tzatziki.
State Senate President Jeb Bradley and his fellow Republicans in that body are all that stand between the taxpayers and a state budget proposal that is beyond staggering in its size. The taxpayers couldn’t be in better hands.