There are “red flag” warnings in the news these days as the nation grapples with the threats of mayhem made by individuals whose mental health may be in crisis. We are told that if we see something amiss with our neighbor next-door or on a social platform we are to say something.

It is good advice but mistakes will be made, both of omission and commission.

Witness recent New Hampshire incidents in which adults acted like adolescents, causing school concerns and lockdowns and tying up police resources.

One fellow scrawled “school shooting” on paper plates that he distributed in different communities.

Another man claims to have been protesting certain firearms when he allegedly told his neighbor to “grab your AR and we can go down to the school and shoot it up.

Stupidity recognizes no age limits. What’s that about even fools being thought wise if they keep silent, and discerning if they hold their tongues?

Friday, June 03, 2022
Wednesday, June 01, 2022

Sununu’s choice: His own buffer zone

When it comes to New Hampshire pro-life voters, Gov. Chris Sununu may think he has a buffer zone around him. With likely Democratic opponents even more pro-abortion than he, where else are pro-lifers to go?

Bravo, Jack Curley: Good news in a bad week

Perhaps the most uplifting story we saw in a week of bad news for America was that of young Jack Curley of Gilford. It made us hopeful and also proud that he is a fellow New Hampshire man.

Friday, May 27, 2022

Haunting faces: We cannot look away

The root causes of mass murders such as America continues to witness in recent times are many. A loss of faith in God, the lack of moral teaching, the sewage piped through social media to children, all have contributed to a sense of hopelessness for many young people.

Memorial Day: Price of freedom

Americans get to celebrate this Memorial Day weekend because a lot of our countrymen can’t. These would be fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters and other kin who went off to wars large and small all over the world, either generations ago or much more recently, in defense of this land, a…

Wednesday, May 25, 2022

Joe says what? Biden on Taiwan defense

Having repeated his position that the United States will defend Taiwan with force if need be against an invasion by the Communist Chinese, President Joe Biden has quickly lapsed back into “strategic ambiguity.”

True heroes: We stand in awe of them

We will never cease to marvel at the willingness of some individuals to risk their own lives to save that of another. We call these people heroes for a reason.

Sunday, May 22, 2022