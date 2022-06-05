There are “red flag” warnings in the news these days as the nation grapples with the threats of mayhem made by individuals whose mental health may be in crisis. We are told that if we see something amiss with our neighbor next-door or on a social platform we are to say something.
It is good advice but mistakes will be made, both of omission and commission.
Witness recent New Hampshire incidents in which adults acted like adolescents, causing school concerns and lockdowns and tying up police resources.
When it comes to New Hampshire pro-life voters, Gov. Chris Sununu may think he has a buffer zone around him. With likely Democratic opponents even more pro-abortion than he, where else are pro-lifers to go?
The root causes of mass murders such as America continues to witness in recent times are many. A loss of faith in God, the lack of moral teaching, the sewage piped through social media to children, all have contributed to a sense of hopelessness for many young people.
Americans get to celebrate this Memorial Day weekend because a lot of our countrymen can’t. These would be fathers and mothers, brothers and sisters and other kin who went off to wars large and small all over the world, either generations ago or much more recently, in defense of this land, a…
Having repeated his position that the United States will defend Taiwan with force if need be against an invasion by the Communist Chinese, President Joe Biden has quickly lapsed back into “strategic ambiguity.”