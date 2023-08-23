Survey says, New Hampshire is the only state in the country where the typical wage is higher than the minimum people say they need to be happy. We like the compliment but we’ll take it with a grain of salt.
America remains a jolly, resilient land, despite its periodic tussles with disaster and disastrous government. It’s not hard to spot, but corner anyone and they’ll likely say they could be happier and wealthier. Americans are optimists despite what politicians say about us.
We don’t doubt the Granite State has an advantage in humor, how else to explain Adam Sandler, Sarah Silverman and Seth Myers? Radium in the water makes us goofy, maybe.
But the survey, righteous fact or bogus clickbait, spotlights a simple truth. The pursuit of happiness includes the accumulation of material wealth. And given that money is also freedom, by the transitive property freedom is happiness and happiness is a kind of freedom.
So what does that make our nation’s $32.7-trillion-plus national debt? No need to do the math (few of our leaders do), just put a negative sign in front of happiness and freedom.
A doff of the cap to developer Joe Faro in pitching the prospect of a Whole Foods at his mega Tuscan Village to encourage Salem planners to allow another 300 apartments there. It’s a powerful card to play given the odd appeal of the high-end, Amazon-owned grocer.
Those who study the UFO phenomenon might want to autopsy last week’s hearing on Capitol Hill because there was something alien about it. Here we had a congressional panel — loads of big personalities and big mouths — with the world for a stage, yet nobody played the fool.
U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika’s decision last week to pause Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal made good sense. Not because it hurts Joe Biden, nor because it gives the much-indicted Donald a wee smoke screen of moral relativism. It was right because probation isn’t a stiff enough s…