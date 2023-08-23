Survey says, New Hampshire is the only state in the country where the typical wage is higher than the minimum people say they need to be happy. We like the compliment but we’ll take it with a grain of salt.

America remains a jolly, resilient land, despite its periodic tussles with disaster and disastrous government. It’s not hard to spot, but corner anyone and they’ll likely say they could be happier and wealthier. Americans are optimists despite what politicians say about us.

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

If Faro builds it: Whole Foods will come to Salem

A doff of the cap to developer Joe Faro in pitching the prospect of a Whole Foods at his mega Tuscan Village to encourage Salem planners to allow another 300 apartments there. It’s a powerful card to play given the odd appeal of the high-end, Amazon-owned grocer.

Sunday, August 13, 2023
Wednesday, August 09, 2023
Sunday, August 06, 2023

Let’s raise taxes! How to grow government

A liberal “fiscal policy” think tank says that had New Hampshire kept business tax rates higher, the state could have spent even more money. On what? Why on growing the government, of course.

Wednesday, August 02, 2023

Swim safe: Be aware of cyanobacteria

Sharks get all the press — even leaping into headlines while chomping a fisherman’s catch off Cape Cod — but a greater peril lurks below the stiller waters of our lacustrine land. Cyanobacteria.

Disclosure: No answers but good questions

Those who study the UFO phenomenon might want to autopsy last week’s hearing on Capitol Hill because there was something alien about it. Here we had a congressional panel — loads of big personalities and big mouths — with the world for a stage, yet nobody played the fool.

Sunday, July 30, 2023

Right call: A deal too good to be true

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika’s decision last week to pause Hunter Biden’s sweetheart plea deal made good sense. Not because it hurts Joe Biden, nor because it gives the much-indicted Donald a wee smoke screen of moral relativism. It was right because probation isn’t a stiff enough s…