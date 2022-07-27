IRVING SINGER would be busting his buttons with pride.

The founder of a small Manchester company that sold used cars in the 1960s taught his children to be hard-nosed businessmen, to be sure. But he also showed them by his example that there is more to community life than making a living. Irving Singer would, quietly, support efforts to help those in need, including this newspaper’s Santa Fund on behalf of the Salvation Army.

Sunday, July 24, 2022
Friday, July 22, 2022

Admiral's mast: Navy lowers the boom

Sir, I have not yet begun to fight!” bellows Captain John Paul Jones from the rolling deck of the USS Bonhomme Richard to his British adversary’s demand for surrender.

Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Playing politics: Even with school safety

Threats to school safety are especially top of mind these days in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas, massacre. Attempting to take advantage of this for political gain is reprehensible.

Sunday, July 17, 2022

West Side center: Neighbor considerations

We hope promoters of a new community center on Manchester’s West Side and neighborhood residents can come to a positive resolution of their differences. That may take some give and take from both camps.

Police pride: Chief defends MPD

The claim by the director of a Manchester gay pride group that the police department is somehow anti-gay because of how it briefly delayed a parade is, in a word, absurd.

Taking a break: Shibinette to step down

Outgoing Health and Human Services Commissioner Lori Shibinette says she will take a short break from her work life to focus on her family and herself. Her announcement last week is a reminder of the extraordinary pressures leaders in both public and private sectors have been under during th…

Friday, July 15, 2022

What surplus? State, localities owe billions

If you ask a Democrat you’ll find that inflation comes from greed. Ask a Republican and you’ll find it comes from Joe Biden. Regardless of its origin, all can agree that it has arrived.