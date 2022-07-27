IRVING SINGER would be busting his buttons with pride.
The founder of a small Manchester company that sold used cars in the 1960s taught his children to be hard-nosed businessmen, to be sure. But he also showed them by his example that there is more to community life than making a living. Irving Singer would, quietly, support efforts to help those in need, including this newspaper’s Santa Fund on behalf of the Salvation Army.
His children and extended family learned that lesson well. Their support for Manchester area non-profits expanded to include the Red Cross and many others and continues today. The city is lucky to have them.
Meanwhile, Merchants grew from that car lot into a national powerhouse in the automotive fleet management business. It employs many workers in many cities, including at its Hooksett headquarters.
As the Union Leader reported last week, the company has been sold to Bain Capital and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority. The sale price wasn’t disclosed, but we understand it was a pretty penny.
We’re guessing Irving Singer would be saying “mazel tov” right about now.
We hope promoters of a new community center on Manchester’s West Side and neighborhood residents can come to a positive resolution of their differences. That may take some give and take from both camps.
