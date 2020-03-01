Absent the federal government swooping in and shutting them down, this should be a great weekend for New Hampshire ski areas.

While it is supposed to warm up here later in the week, right now the mountains are full of the white stuff, real as well as man-made, and conditions are said to be favorable.

Like tourism, the ski industry remains an important part of the New Hampshire economy, not only with direct employment but with the hundreds of area restaurants, lodges, stores and even gas pumps benefiting.

Helping the ski business is good for New Hampshire, and good exercise as well.

Awhile back, there were some rumblings by some Democrats in Concord that there ought to be a tax on skiing. Since we haven’t heard any of that talk of late, we will assume that the proponents have had their faces washed with snow and been given the (ski) boot besides.

