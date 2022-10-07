Superior court Judge Jacalyn Colburn got it exactly right in deciding this week that the courts have no business involving themselves in how the people’s legislature determines voting districts. The courts, she wrote, must “tread lightly in this political arena.”
Colburn gave the boot to the latest attempt by Democrats to move political matters to the unelected judicial branch. In this New Hampshire case, they would have the judicial branch meddle in the revising of state Senate and Executive Council districts, which are done in compliance with population shifts. That usually involves the party in power trying to gain an advantage. It has gone both ways here. But today’s Democratic Party no longer wishes to play by the rules. It claimed in court, with a straight face, that the new districts violate our state constitution.
How so? It is somehow, the suit claimed, a violation of every citizen’s “equal right to vote.”
Sorry, the judge wrote. The constitution’s bill of rights makes no mention of redistricting matters other than to require that election districts should be as nearly equal as possible. That refers to the number of people in each district, not to their political leanings.
New Hampshire’s recent redistricting is well within a reasonable statistical deviation of no more than 10 percent. In fact, the population deviation in the Executive Council districts is just 1.26%
We can only hope the courts will continue to ignore these attempts at end-runs around the people’s elected representatives doing the people’s business.
Columnist George Will’s description of a photograph of Anne Frank as radiating cheerfulness five years before her death in the Holocaust is also an apt summation of the Ken Burns documentary that has just had its initial airing on the Public Broadcasting System.
Mark Twain once observed that patriotism is supporting your country all the time, and your government when it deserves it. For our ostensibly divided nation, Nov. 11 represents a pause to reflect on something that binds us all — the price paid in blood to have a nation to bicker about.
Rep. Jess Edwards of Auburn has stepped forward to propose what has been an obvious need for months: an extension of the looming closing date for the state’s youth detention facility and the securing of a smaller replacement facility.