Primary elections are coming up on Tuesday. With no serious opposition, the state’s all-Democrat congressional delegation awaits Republican foes in November. The same holds for Gov. Chris Sununu, who awaits a Democratic opponent. But judging from the primary campaigns thus far, there isn’t a lot of there, there.
In two of the Republican contests, two New Hampshiremen face two who pretty well fit the term of carpetbagger. What does it say about the current state of the GOP that Donald Trump endorsed both the new residents?
Unfortunately for the party, none of the four contenders in these two contests have engendered much enthusiasm or offered anything new. That should bode well for U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and her Democratic pals.
But the Democrats face a formidable vote-getter on the Republican ticket in incumbent Gov. Chris Sununu, who has handled the COVID-19 crisis with such skill and care that his Democratic rivals are leaving people laughing.
To contend, as Dan Feltes and Andru Volinsky do, that Sununu has done little and done that poorly in the pandemic is absurd. It makes one wonder whether a welfare check and/or a look at what they are smoking are in order.
Feltes claims that Sununu should be shoring up the state budget with federal CARES money. But those funds are off limits for such a purpose. Sununu, rightly, is having state departments review their budgets to see what can be trimmed.
Volinsky, meanwhile, says property taxes are “immoral” and he will lower them. Being for “less immorality’’ is an interesting campaign slogan to be sure. But lowering property taxes is the typical pledge of politicians who want to enact state income or sales taxes or both. In no state has this promise been kept. Instead, the new taxes quickly fund new or expanded government projects.
Both Tweedle Dum and Tweedle Dee did promise WMUR’s debate questioners that they would eliminate Columbus Day and commute the death sentence of the man who murdered a young Manchester police officer. That may have gotten some liberal hearts a-fluttering but will it turn out voters on Tuesday?