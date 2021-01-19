It was nice to read in the most recent New Hampshire Sunday News that flu cases in 2020 have dropped to almost nothing. Doctors are pointing to the COVID-19 precautions of wearing masks, avoiding large gatherings and frequent handwashing as the reason for the lack of influenza cases.
It shows that these precautions, combined with record high flu vaccination rates, can be successful at tackling a virus like the flu. It also shows just how difficult of a problem COVID-19 is. With all the same precautions it continues to spread and kill. Let’s hope the vaccine rollout goes smoothly and that next year the headline will be the significant drop in COVID cases.