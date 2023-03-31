New Hampshire’s Supreme Court has correctly decided this week that it has no business involving itself in murderess Pamela Smart’s request for a clemency hearing before the governor and council. The matter, the court said, is a “political, nonjusticiable question.”
That is what is known as the separation of powers. How and whether the governor and council take up requests for hearings such as Smart’s is their business. Whether they take two minutes or two hours is their call, not the court’s.
Smart’s lawyer said the matter was not political but one of liberty. But Atty. Mark Sisti also told WMUR-TV that the governor and council had rejected Smart’s request for a hearing because “it’s politically uncomfortable” for them to deal with his client. They don’t have the guts, he said, to look her “eye to eye and ask the questions that they should be asking.”
Either way, the court was wise to steer clear of this one. Perhaps the justices were mindful of Mr. Dooley‘s sage observation about the Supreme Court following the election returns.
The headline read that Mayor Jim Donchess is “bullish” on Nashua’s future. One could argue, though, that when it comes to his flowery talk of commuter rail to Boston, “bullish” is not quite the right word.
New Hampshire government, state as well as local, is spending entirely too much of the public’s money on items and programs that are “wants” as opposed to “needs.” This can’t be sustained without a big bill coming due sooner or later that will require new and onerous taxes.
Superior Court Judge Will Delker, participating in a Sunshine Week forum the other evening, was asked what made him optimistic about New Hampshire when it comes to protecting the people’s right to know.