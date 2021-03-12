Hard as it is to believe that our recent spring-like weather is about to snap back on New Hampshire this weekend, the fact that we turn our clocks ahead Saturday night makes the spring tease even tougher to take. Who cares if the sun won’t set until almost 7 p.m. if it’s still going to feel like winter? (OK, we saw a skier or two raise their hands.)

We mention the change to Daylight Savings Time for a reason other than to complain about the weather. This is also a time of year when fire-prevention officials remind us to check or change the batteries in our smoke detectors.

Union Leader correspondent Jason Schreiber’s story this week on the number of recent fires, particularly fatal ones, contained a sobering note. Firefighters are answering calls and finding more homes without working detectors.

Last year, State Fire Marshal Paul Parisi told Schreiber, of 13 fatal fires, only one involved a working smoke detector. Don’t wait. Check your detector batteries today.

Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Editorials

Staggering spending: NH delegation is at work

New Hampshire taxpayers shouldn’t be too upset with Sen. Maggie Hassan and her colleagues for voting a COVID-19 relief check to the convicted murderer of Manchester police officer Michael Briggs. Our congressional delegation did a lot worse than that.

Sunday, March 07, 2021
Friday, March 05, 2021
Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Editorials

Snowmobile boom: Don't kill the golden goose

Our Sunday News reported this week on an unexpected positive side effect of the pandemic. More people, residents as well as visitors, have become interested in using snowmobiles to explore our great outdoors. That’s good for riders. It is also good for the North Country economy, for which to…

Editorials

Quick, spend! NH delegation all for it

New Hampshire’s Democratic congressional delegation appears to be all-in with a purely partisan $1.9 TRILLION spending bill that it claims is for emergency pandemic relief. It is in fact a record-smashing grab of the public’s money that has little to do with COVID-19.

Sunday, February 28, 2021
Editorials

Treated like a dog: It's better than a dog walker

A man is shot and wounded and the dogs he was walking are stolen. What does the dog owner do? She puts up a reward of half a million bucks — not for the arrest and conviction of the shooter, but for the safe return of the pets, no questions asked.

Friday, February 26, 2021
Editorials

That SLC audit: Growth and accountability

Legislative leaders and the governor should pay close heed to the findings of the latest Legislative Budget Assistant’s audit of the N.H. Liquor Commission. The audit concerned itself with just the commission’s license and enforcement division and turned up some serious trouble spots. What w…

Wednesday, February 24, 2021
Editorials

Birthday gifts: Nackey S. Loeb, 1924-2000

  • Carl Perreault

Today is the birthday of Nackey Scripps Loeb, whose independent spirit lives on in this newspaper and in the little school she founded to promote and defend the First Amendment and to foster interest, integrity, and excellence in communication for New Hampshire students of all ages.

Sunday, February 21, 2021
Editorials

Here comes the judge: Crime, color, and punishment

Superior Court Judge Will Delker must have missed the memo on the “systemic racism” that some liberal activists, politicians and news media claim to see in every aspect of American life. He clearly doesn’t understand that he is supposed to apply the law differently to criminal defendants dep…