Hard as it is to believe that our recent spring-like weather is about to snap back on New Hampshire this weekend, the fact that we turn our clocks ahead Saturday night makes the spring tease even tougher to take. Who cares if the sun won’t set until almost 7 p.m. if it’s still going to feel like winter? (OK, we saw a skier or two raise their hands.)
We mention the change to Daylight Savings Time for a reason other than to complain about the weather. This is also a time of year when fire-prevention officials remind us to check or change the batteries in our smoke detectors.
Union Leader correspondent Jason Schreiber’s story this week on the number of recent fires, particularly fatal ones, contained a sobering note. Firefighters are answering calls and finding more homes without working detectors.
Last year, State Fire Marshal Paul Parisi told Schreiber, of 13 fatal fires, only one involved a working smoke detector. Don’t wait. Check your detector batteries today.